Self Service and Accessibility – A Review by TPGI

Self Service Accessibility Review
Recent writeup by TPGi — Contact Matt at Vispero for more information.
Summary Overview
- The Kiosk Industry Group reports that 65% of customers prefer using self-service technology over full-service options. Kiosks can make transactions easier and provide customers with detailed information on your product or service.
- The revised Section 508 guidelines specifically identify kiosks as covered information and communication technology.
- All self-service technology needs a strategy to stay legally compliant, serve every customer, and ensure the business and consumer advantages of kiosks remain advantages.
- Some companies set up employment kiosks where job seekers can apply for work.
- The healthcare industry implements kiosks as a method for accepting bill payments, checking in patients for appointments, and patient record keeping.
- Ticketing kiosks enable customers to print and pick up pre-purchased tickets through a ‘will-call’ style setup.
Read the full article at TPGi
Related Videos
Vispero News on KI
- Jaws Kiosk – Vispero Storm Collaborate on Accessible Kiosk Solution
- Screen Reader – Vispero and AWS + Disability:IN
- McDonalds Kiosk — Vispero JAWS Recognized by McDonalds
- ADA JAWS Accessibility Software – Gold Sponsor – Vispero – Kiosk Consultant
- NRF 2023 KMA – Samsung, Pyramid, KioWare, Vispero,& Olea.
- Inclusive Kiosks – McDonalds Kiosks Incorporating Vispero
- Android Software – ADA with JAWS Android Kiosk
- JAWS Kiosk or JAWS Windows Screen Reader