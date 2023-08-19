Self Service and Accessibility – A Review by TPGI

August 19, 2023
jaws kiosk

Self Service Accessibility Review

Recent writeup by TPGi — Contact Matt at Vispero for more information.

Summary Overview

  • The Kiosk Industry Group reports that 65% of customers prefer using self-service technology over full-service options. Kiosks can make transactions easier and provide customers with detailed information on your product or service.
  • The revised Section 508 guidelines specifically identify kiosks as covered information and communication technology.
  • All self-service technology needs a strategy to stay legally compliant, serve every customer, and ensure the business and consumer advantages of kiosks remain advantages.
  • Some companies set up employment kiosks where job seekers can apply for work.
  • The healthcare industry implements kiosks as a method for accepting bill payments, checking in patients for appointments, and patient record keeping.
  • Ticketing kiosks enable customers to print and pick up pre-purchased tickets through a ‘will-call’ style setup.

Read the full article at TPGi

Vispero News on KI

