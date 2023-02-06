Ticketing Kiosk 101 – Self Service

By | February 6, 2023
0 Comment
ticketing kiosk

Self Service Ticketing Kiosk

ticketing kiosk

ticketing kiosk

Comprehensive writeup on the self service ticketing kiosk by Kiosk Group. Everything you need to know about self-service in ticketing and starting your own ticket kiosk project!

Summary

Very comprehensive FAQ and iterates all the conditions and questions you should consider and be asking.

Video

More Ticketing Kiosk Posts

For more information email [email protected]

Kiosk picks Ticketing Kiosk
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

Related Posts