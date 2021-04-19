Smart Lockers – Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. & GRUBBRR

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. teams with GRUBBRR to provide smart locker solutions for the future of product pickup and storage

GRAFTON, WI – Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. has partnered with GRUBBRR, a leading commerce automation company, to launch a smart locker system designed to provide pickup and storage solutions across multiple industries.

Smart lockers offer customers a safe and contactless pickup or storage experience for cases like food order pickup, BOPIS, asset management, secure storage, package pickup/drop-off, and small equipment rental. The convenient system benefits a variety of verticals from QSR and hospitality to entertainment, retail, cannabis, and more.

The pickup process is simple. Customers order online, with a mobile device, or using a self-order kiosk. After the order is processed and ­complete, a locker is assigned and automatically opened for an employee to place items. A central system sends texts and emails to alert customers that their order is ready. Finally, patrons scan a unique PIN or QR code to open the corresponding locker door.

Locker systems are integration-ready, customizable, and reduce touchpoints and offer efficiencies for safety-minded customers and businesses.

“Streamlining processes are crucial in enhancing the customer experience, and locker systems can offer an easy, convenient way for customers to pick up an order,” says Mike Mayer, president of Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. “And with the pandemic still top-of-mind, they also offer a safe way to expedite food or products while limiting contact.”

“Smart lockers are the quickest, most secure way for order pickup and they are reflective of recent customer trends and desires,” Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR adds. “They’re the future of so many industries, and GRUBBRR is proud to partner with FMA in launching this revolutionary technology.”

For more information about Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.’s smart locker systems, visit www.frankmayer.com/smart-lockers, or contact [email protected].

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of in-store merchandising displays, interactive kiosks, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps retailers and brands utilize the latest display solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, GRUBBRR is a leading financial technology company focused on automating commerce with its award-winning line of self-ordering products, including kiosks, mobile ordering, contactless smart lockers, and more.

GRUBBRR’s solutions power enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, cafés, bakeries, stadiums, movie theatres, casinos, micro-markets, retail, amusement and entertainment centers, and golf courses. The technology has had proven success with helping businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/.

CONTACT: Dave Loyda,

Director of Strategic Initiatives,

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

(262) 834-1512 | [email protected]

More from Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.