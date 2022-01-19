Video Wall dvLED Case Study by Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV’s First Americans Museum of Oklahoma (FAM) installation. Visitors have an immersive experience and learn about American history through the lens of 39 Tribal Nations. The museum located in Oklahoma City put together a completely unique video wall display. From Digital-Signage.Blog

Peerless-AV, alongside Ford Audio-Video Systems, LLC (Ford AV) and Waystone LLC, designed a video wall solution that was not only technically feasible but also pushed boundaries in terms of creativity. Despite many challenges, the Peerless-AV team delivered the perfect mounting system and custom trim kit accessory around the sides of the video wall to give it an immaculate, finished appearance and meet the visual expectations of the museum’s visitors and maximize audience enthrallment.

The resulting, unique shape of the video wall is a visual delight, reflecting the character of the FAM and the playfulness of its designer, Courtney Myers. The inner rectangle space is visualized to be used as a place to put text or have animated characters popping in and out, tailored to the live performances planned to take place in front of this giant “backdrop.”

The content shared at the museum is fine-tuned to the video wall by internationally acclaimed New York media design company, Batwin + Robin Productions. Intelligent editing software provided by the company allows for content flexibility and creativity. Not only does this software allow the museum to quickly change content, but the museum can also utilize sections of the video wall to show different content, maximizing audience enthrallment.

FAM Director/CEO James Pepper Henry commented, “The giant dvLED video wall is more than we hoped for! Since our opening, the Xchange theatre, as it is now called, has become a popular venue for demonstrations, singing, storytelling, and fashion shows. The dvLED video wall adds a truly special element to shows and performances with original and inspiring motion backgrounds, and also provides a means to thank our patrons for their support in making FAM a reality.”

