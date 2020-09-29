Video Wall – Peerless-AV® Launches SEAMLESS Kitted dvLED Mounting Systems

The new SEAMLESS Kitted Series Mounting Systems are designed exclusively for leading direct view LED display manufacturers, offering slim, space-saving, and aesthetically appealing designs for multiple configurations. With integrated cable management, easy-hang hardware, and a lightweight aluminum frame, integrators can quickly and easily build the perfect video wall.



AURORA, Ill. – September 24, 2020 – Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, is pleased to announce the addition of eight new dedicated flat-to-wall models to its SEAMLESS Kitted Series of dvLED Video Wall Mounts.

In conjunction with this launch, Peerless-AV also offers start to finish support through the SEAMLESS dvLED Video Wall Integration Program, through which our expert team specializes in dvLED mounting solutions, as well as project execution, to ensure every customer receives optimal product support and service.

“The new SEAMLESS Kitted dedicated mounts are built for each specific dvLED brand, but also share the same installation process and platform, guaranteeing our customers will have the same SEAMLESS familiarity regardless of the dvLED brand they chose.” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President, Peerless-AV. “Along with our SEAMLESS dvLED Video Wall Integration Program, Peerless-AV is leading the way for a seamless and high-quality new option for dvLED installations across multiple product lines.”

The new SEAMLESS Kitted Series includes dedicated dvLED Video Wall Mounts for:

Each Kitted Series model has its own specifications and configurations. The mounts are made with a lightweight aluminum frame, making installation simple as well as minimizing wall load. The modular design of each model offers unlimited video wall display configurations, and includes height and depth adjustment to help overcome installation irregularities, assure the dvLED pixels are aligned, and to guarantee that the entire mount creates one flat plane, regardless of wall imperfections.

Along with the new dedicated Kitted Series is a new accessory, the Universal Trim Kit (DS-LEDTK). This sleek accessory is designed to cover the unsightly sides of dvLED displays and give the video wall a completely finished appearance. The Trim Kit’s universal and depth adjustable design attaches to the wall, allowing it to go all the way around the border of any video wall that is 3.5″ to 5.9″ deep. The Trim Kit also comes in multiple size options (5’, 6’ and 8’ long) and can be cut to length in the field, providing a custom fit to the specific video wall being installed. This accessory is lightweight and easy to install, providing installers with a simple solution to create a SEAMLESS dvLED video wall.

The dedicated SEAMLESS Kitted Series Flat dvLED Mounting Systems from Peerless-AV are available through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks. To learn more about the new video wall mounting solutions and the SEAMLESS program, please visit: peerless-av.com/SEAMLESS

