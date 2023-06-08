InfoComm 2023: Peerless-AV® Preview

AV innovators will be traveling from around the world to share the latest products at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando. Peerless-AV is cannot wait to showcase the current product lineup, including dvLED video wall mounts, outdoor TVs/displays, kiosks and digital menu boards, new launches, and more at Booth 1329.

Here are just a few of the products we will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2023 below!

Mounts & Mounting Systems

There will be a variety of mounting solutions showcased at the Peerless-AV booth this year. The Outdoor Flat Wall Mount designed exclusively for the 75″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display will be on display, featuring a corrosion-resistant coating that helps create durability for year-round use.

Attendees can also see the SEAMLESS Bespoke Curved dvLED Mounting System, perfect for unique and complex dvLED video wall installations of all sizes and locations. See the “Latest Editions” section below for even more exciting showcases to expect!

Outdoor TVs & Displays

The Neptune™ Partial Sun Outdoor Smart TVs will be on display this year. Available in 55″, 65″, and 75″, Neptune’s maintenance-free design and weatherproof features offer high-quality entertainment no matter the environment. Ideal applications include hotel pool decks, restaurant patios, stadium bars, and more.

InfoComm attendees can also see the 75″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display with new generation 65″ and 55″ display models highlighted this year. The new models offer a patented thermal exhaust system that keeps internal components cooled, even when placed in extreme heat. The Xtreme™ High Bright also features anti-theft technology for added security. These commercial displays are ideal for any professional application – From transportation, retail, QSR, and beyond.

Kiosks and Digital Menu Boards

Peerless-AV is also excited to bring the newly launched Dual-Sided Smart City Kiosk to InfoComm this year! This next-generation Smart City Kiosk was designed in response to customer feedback and demand. Each kiosk is complete with two 55″ Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays with full HD1080p resolution.

Outdoor Digital Menu Boards will also be exhibited. These all-weather-rated solutions provide a sleek upgrade from static signage, while also maintaining low operating costs and a simple installation process. Compatible with leading 55″ outdoor commercial displays, the Outdoor Digital Menu Boards are a game-changer for drive-thru services everywhere.

Latest Editions

Peerless-AV will be debuting the newly launched Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting Systems at Booth 1329. Visitors can get a first look at all the innovative features this mounting system has to offer. The Universal Mounting System supports a variety of latching displays and is custom-built to each unique display specification. Equipped with an easy-to-follow wall template and quick-connect clamps, this mounting system ensures a simple and quick installation.

InfoComm visitors can also view the Trim Kit accessory which works to complete the sleek finish the Kitted Series Universal dvLED Mounting System provides.

To see our full showcase of products and the latest AV technology, visit InfoComm 2023 Booth 1329!

For booth tour appointments, please contact your Regional Sales Representative or book online.

For media appointments, please contact Amanda Whited at [email protected].