Restaurants — What About Blind and Low-Vision Diners?

Nice blog from TPGi on equitable access barrier-free aka Blind and Low Vision customers and how to give them equal access. Barrier-free and Universal Design come to mind. We are reminded of Dot Pad and braille tactile labels for Amazon Hubs in California (45,000 of them). Here is pdf of blog — TPGi KMA_QSR_GuestBlog (1)

The piece then examines the regulatory and compliance landscape, noting the impact of revised Section 508 guidelines on kiosks and self-service technology. We should stress that staying compliant isn’t optional; it’s a business imperative to serve all customers and avoid legal pitfalls3.

Real-world deployments are front and center. The article covers how kiosks are used in hiring (employment kiosks for job seekers), healthcare (bill payment, check-in, record-keeping), and ticketing (will-call style ticket pickup). We should note that these use cases aren’t just theoretical—they’re happening now, delivering measurable benefits.

Accessibility gets special attention. The article emphasizes that accessibility isn’t just about legal compliance, but also about good business. We should add a note on the importance of serving every customer, referencing the work of the Kiosk Manufacturer Association and the latest accessibility initiatives914.

What about the broader industry context—how self-service is evolving, what’s driving adoption, and where the pain points are5. We can also discuss the role of AI and automation, tracing a line from current deployments to future trends in digital signage, kiosks, and customer interaction. Recently Deloitte released paper on QSRs and AI. Did they mention language? Nope.

In classic Kiosk Industry fashion, we want the summary to be actionable, not academic. The message: self-service tech is here, it’s growing, and it’s everyone’s job to make sure it works for all. Ignore accessibility and compliance at your peril—embrace them, and you’ll find new opportunities to serve customers and grow your business359.

Benefits Japan and Korea Have Seen from Giving Equal Access to Technology for Blind and Disabled People Japan and South Korea have made significant strides in providing equal access to technology for individuals who are blind or have disabilities. Their efforts have yielded a range of social, economic, and technological benefits, impacting not just people with disabilities but society at large. 1. Increased Independence and Mobility In Japan, innovations like the Ashirase navigation system (a shoe-mounted device providing vibrational guidance via smartphone) and apps such as Inclusive Navi have enabled visually impaired and wheelchair users to navigate urban environments more independently. These tools help users find accessible routes, elevators, and amenities, reducing reliance on others and fostering a sense of autonomy12.

South Korea’s public transport systems, particularly in cities like Busan, now feature tactile paving, accessible kiosks, and smart navigation apps. These allow blind and low-vision users to travel more confidently and safely, which in turn increases their participation in daily life and the workforce345. 2. Enhanced Social Inclusion and Participation Barrier-free technologies and universal design principles have promoted the integration of disabled individuals into mainstream education, employment, and community activities in Japan. Assistive devices in schools enable children with disabilities to learn alongside their peers, improving educational outcomes and future job prospects6.

In both countries, inclusive technology has broadened access to cultural, recreational, and social experiences. For example, Sony’s retina-projection camera allows visually impaired people in Japan to enjoy photography, fostering self-expression and inclusion in hobbies previously considered inaccessible7. 3. Broader Benefits for All Citizens Many of the accessibility innovations benefit not just the disabled, but also the elderly, pregnant women, and foreign visitors. For example, navigation apps with audio and visual guidance, and kiosks with tactile and voice interfaces, improve usability for anyone facing temporary or situational challenges38.

The adoption of universal design and barrier-free principles has made public spaces, digital services, and everyday technologies more user-friendly for the general population, supporting Japan’s aging society and South Korea’s highly connected digital economy89. 4. Economic and Innovation Advantages By investing in accessible technology, both countries have spurred innovation in sectors like AI, IoT, robotics, and smart devices. This not only enhances the quality of life for disabled citizens but also strengthens their global competitiveness in assistive technology markets10411.

Increased digital accessibility has expanded the customer base for businesses and public services, as more people can engage with digital platforms, make purchases, and access information online1211. 5. Strengthened Social Trust and International Reputation Prioritizing equal access demonstrates a commitment to social responsibility, which builds public trust and loyalty. It also aligns with global sustainability and inclusion goals, enhancing the countries’ reputations as leaders in inclusive innovation19. Summary Table: Key Benefits Benefit Area Japan Example Korea Example Independence & Mobility Ashirase navigation, Inclusive Navi Smart navigation apps, tactile paving Social Inclusion Assistive tech in schools, cameras Accessible kiosks, smart glasses Broader Societal Impact Universal design for aging society Usable tech for elderly, visitors Economic/Innovation R&D subsidies, global tech exports AI/IoT-enabled assistive devices Social Trust/Reputation SDG alignment, barrier-free movement Strong disability rights laws In Summary:

Japan and Korea’s commitment to equal access through technology has delivered tangible improvements in independence, inclusion, and quality of life for blind and disabled citizens. These advances have also benefited the broader population, stimulated innovation, and reinforced both countries’ positions as leaders in accessible technology and inclusive society1234911.