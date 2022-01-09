ADA Kiosk Quest Diagnostics Update + Walmart Blind Access

Thanks to William Goren and //www.understandingtheada.com/ — From updated Kiosk Accessibility: The Law is Paying Attention

Quest Diagnostics Update + Walmart Blind Access

In Brief

Court rejected Quest request to dismiss ACB suit. It is moving ahead

Quest has already conceded “effective communication” not provided

Class action enabled which means corrective measures would need to be done across the country.

December 31, 2021 Update

Other Items of Note

Restaurant Kiosks: Blind People Eat Out (and Pay) Too

McDonald’s works with NFB to improve kiosk accessibility

In May, 2021, the Kiosk Manufacturers Association published an article titled McDonald’s Kiosks and National Federation of the Blind Collaborate. The article explained that:

Using new and advanced technology, enhancements to existing accessibility features include screen-reading software, tactile keypads and the ability for customers to connect their headphones or ear buds to the kiosk and independently place their orders by responding to audio prompts.

No lawsuit was needed in the effort with McDonald’s.

Structured Negotiation improves Applebee’s kiosks>

In January, 2018 the National Federation of the Blind announced a partnership with a major manufacturer of table-top tablets increasingly used in restaurants for ordering, payment and more. The partnership will “produce a text-to-speech capability for the PrestoPrime EMV System that will be incorporated into all current and future Presto tablets, including those used in Applebee’s Grill + Bar restaurants nationwide.” The settlement agreement outlining the details shares that the parties used Structured Negotiation to reach agreement. Download the settlement agreement from the case announcement.

The new functionality will enable “blind persons to interact with the Presto System.”

Talking ATMs: Accessible Financial Technology Still Needed Around the World

Talking ATMs have shown since 1999 that financial kiosks must — and can be — accessible. In the United States the Americans with Disabilities Act has long required that ATMs talk, and advocates made that law a reality with significant numbers of Structured Negotiations and some lawsuits in the late 1990’s and throughout the 2000s.

But financial technology is global, and accessibility must be global too. Last month came news of the first Talking ATMs in the United Arab Emirates. The machines spoke in Arabic and English, and the Braille was in two languages too.

But the devices were manufactured by Diebold – one of the early Talking ATM manufacturers in the United States. What took so long for Talking ATMs to get to the UAE?

That country ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities in 2008. Accessible technology is embedded in the Convention. Manufacturers should not be shipping financial technology (#FinTech) without access. The UNCRPD must be implemented to ensure technology remains available to disabled people.

[Curious about the history of Talking ATMs? Visit the Talking ATM topic page on this website for more than 60 posts about this bedrock of accessible financial industry technology.

