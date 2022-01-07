Sustainable Self-Service Technology – Eco-Friendly Kiosks

Editors Note – the feature image shows the founder of Olea Kiosks back in 2008. Sorghum kiosk for IBM Anyplace.

Green Kiosks, Fitness and Health Kiosks

We note developments in the green environmentally sensitive area. Many companies are adopting a more eco-friendly branding stance and using social mechanisms to inform users on their initiatives towards a more eco-friendly and healthy experience for users. Green technology is nothing new and health-concious kiosks are available in a myriad of functions from measuring to blood press, hospital check-in, medicine disposal and more. Pharmacies are experimenting with dispensing prescriptions.

Sectors

Energy efficiency which is represented by smaller and smaller microclients and thin clients such as raspberry PI

Wellness kiosks that perform a multitude of checks which include blood pressure kiosks

Check-in kiosks for healthcare

Fitness self-service — some examples might be performing a certain number of aerobic exercises in return for vending voucher, or it could be pedaling on a kiosk inside a McDonalds while you eat your quarter pounder with cheese watching the digital signage news.

Self-service technology leveraging recycled materials, or assisting with recycling

EV charging for electric vehicles – a nice case study with pictures of Kohls, Now we have PEVs.

Here is some news we think is notable

History of Green Kiosks