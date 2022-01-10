Self-Checkout Kiosks by FEC

By | January 10, 2022
Self-Checkout Kiosk by FEC

We welcome our latest Gold sponsor, FEC.

  • Four sizes & resolutions to fulfill different needs
  • Standalone, Desktop or Wall-mount
  • Expand your in-store aisles or your menu board to expand sales
  • Device flexibility to expand kiosk capabilities
  • Windows or Android
Contact information

Mark Buenaventura
FEC USA
41668 Christy St. Fremont, CA 94538
Tel: 510-683-9188
www.fecpos.com
www.youtube.com/user/FECPOS

About FEC

FEC is world-class technology experts with over 23 years of experience in the design, development, manufacture and support of POS systems, tablets and kiosks to deliver better customer engagement

Current Projects
  • Public welfare lottery and sports lottery betting machines.
  • Hospitality industry touch point-of-sale terminals.
  • Retail point-of-sale touch terminals.
  • Supermarket touch point of sale terminals.
  • Fanless touch point of sale terminals.
  • Kiosk and Self-check out Terminals.
  • Point of sale terminal peripheral products.
    a. Customer display screen (LCD, VFD).
    b. Cash register keyboard.
    c. Cash register.
    d. Magnetic stripe card reader.
    e. Touch-controlled LCD screen display.
    f. RFID/fingerprint reader.
  • Integrated point-of-sale solutions.
Developing projects
  • Cloud base management system.
  • New generation of point-of-sale terminals.
  • New generation of Kiosk and self-check out Terminals.
  • New generation of lottery machines.
  • Gaming Machines.

More information

FEC_KS-3682W-compressed PDF Brochure

Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.

