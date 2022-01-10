Self-Checkout Kiosks by FEC

We welcome our latest Gold sponsor, FEC.
- Four sizes & resolutions to fulfill different needs
- Standalone, Desktop or Wall-mount
- Expand your in-store aisles or your menu board to expand sales
- Device flexibility to expand kiosk capabilities
- Windows or Android
Contact information
Mark Buenaventura
FEC USA
41668 Christy St. Fremont, CA 94538
Tel: 510-683-9188
www.fecpos.com
www.youtube.com/user/FECPOS
About FEC
FEC is world-class technology experts with over 23 years of experience in the design, development, manufacture and support of POS systems, tablets and kiosks to deliver better customer engagement
Current Projects
- Public welfare lottery and sports lottery betting machines.
- Hospitality industry touch point-of-sale terminals.
- Retail point-of-sale touch terminals.
- Supermarket touch point of sale terminals.
- Fanless touch point of sale terminals.
- Kiosk and Self-check out Terminals.
- Point of sale terminal peripheral products.
a. Customer display screen (LCD, VFD).
b. Cash register keyboard.
c. Cash register.
d. Magnetic stripe card reader.
e. Touch-controlled LCD screen display.
f. RFID/fingerprint reader.
- Integrated point-of-sale solutions.
Developing projects
- Cloud base management system.
- New generation of point-of-sale terminals.
- New generation of Kiosk and self-check out Terminals.
- New generation of lottery machines.
- Gaming Machines.
More information
FEC_KS-3682W-compressed PDF Brochure