Kiosk ADA — Quest Diagnostic Check-In Kiosks Under DOJ Scrutiny

Justice Department Files Statement of Interest in Lawsuit Regarding Self-Service Kiosks in Health Care Setting

Editors Note: thanks to Nicky for spotting this early and sending it to me. This is interesting on several levels but the main one for us is that the lack of concierge or assistance is detailed. A variant of this for PCI regulations is the two categories unattended and attended with the pseudo category “semi attended” sometimes used. Visit Storm Interface for assistive devices.

Today, the Justice Department filed a Statement of Interest clarifying that Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act requires that public accommodations provide auxiliary aids and services so that individuals with disabilities can fully and equally enjoy all of their services, including services provided through visual and electronic means on self-service kiosks. The Statement of Interest was filed in the Julian Vargas and American Council of the Blind v. Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories, Inc. et al. lawsuit in the Central District of California. Defendants provide health care and diagnostic testing services at over 2,100 patient services centers. Plaintiffs allege that Defendants require patients to use an electronic, self-service kiosk to check in, input personal information, choose where to wait, and perform other tasks. No staff are allegedly present in the check-in area, so patients with vision impairments must ask strangers for assistance or bring companions. The Statement of Interest explains that Title III prohibits public accommodations from denying individuals with disabilities the full and equal enjoyment of their services, including services provided through visual and electronic means, because of the absence of auxiliary aids and services. To find out more about this Statement of Interest or the ADA, visit ada.gov or call the Justice Department‘s toll-free ADA information line at 1-800-514-0301 or 1-800-514-0383 (TDD).

