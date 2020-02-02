Tinker Android Kiosk Devices



Opinion by Craig Keefner — The reality is Android is mostly limited to informational kiosks using a Samsung tablet or all-in-one kiosks such as ELO. As we know, the fundamental difference between Android and Windows is Android being open-source means that every manufacturer has developed their own low level system APIs that kiosk system software requires. Samsung with their Knox interface is the best, but they only sell tablets. So, they are primarily limited to information kiosks as tablets have limited I/O. In addition, they are less than ideal because you are limited to screen size, any component failure means an entire tablet replacement, generally a consumer grade device and not happy running 24×7, installed bloatware, etc.

New options at the kernel level for Android are coming. The Tinker Board has plenty of I/O including GPIO and a modified kernel makes programming I/O easy. Modified kernels can also support the Wattbox IP power conditioner for kiosks needing that functionality. And there is finally a decent unattended EMV Android solution using the GoChip. The Tinker Board is a tiny PCB, so lots of flexibility for custom kiosk design. And it is inexpensive compared to a Windows box. There is now a lot of flexibility for an Android kiosk.

The New Tinker Hardware

Like the Raspberry Pi 3, the Tinker Board is basically an entire PC — motherboard, CPU, GPU, system memory and more — all in one package. Based around a Rockchip RK3388 SoC quad-core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A17 CPU, Asus is claiming the board will have twice the performance of the Pi 3, which is now nearly a year old.

Other specs include:

2GB dual-channel LPDDR3 memory

Gigabit LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 + EDR connectivity

802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi

Four USB 2.0 ports

40-pin internal header with 28 GPIO pins

Contact points for PWM and S/PDIF signals

3.5mm audio jack connection

CSI port for camera connection

DSI port supporting HD resolution

HDMI 2.0 port with 4K-resolution support

MicroSD port supporting UHS-I card speed

Supports Debian OS with Kodi

5V/2A Micro-USB power supply (not included)