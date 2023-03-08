Kiosk Payment Solution Matchmaker Released

Find Your Kiosk Payment Solution

Looking for a complete solution? Just answer a few simple questions about your kiosk project and experts quickly explain your payment integration options.

New tool for finding payment solutions released by UCP Inc. Whether you want to operate a kiosk, or you are selling a solution to owner/operators, the right payment solution is extremely important. This tool guides you toward making the best possible choice.

Factors

What is the use case? Examples: Self order kiosk for restaurant ticketing kiosk for outdoor venue

Which operating system? Typically Windows Android Linux Apple Chrome Flex Raspberry Pi

Will you own and operate the kiosk?

Or are you selling kiosk solutions to owner/operators?

Where will the kiosks be physically located Indoors Outdoors Sheltered Next to the ocean? Wherever

Do you have a preferred processing platform or “merchant provider” For merchant service provider the potential answer can be so many things. You might answer Fiserv, TSYS, Global Payments, Heartland, Chase, Worldpay etc. Basically all the usual suspects. However, all of those processors have ISOs (Independent Sales Organizations) which could be Wells Fargo or Bank of America for example which are both Fiserv ISOs. You might also say something like Priority Payments, which is an ISO of both Fiserv and TSYS. Or Payroc, which is also an ISO of FirstData and TSYS. You could say they get their merchant services currently through Bank of Nevada or some credit union for example, in which case UCP would need to look at the bank’s website to ascertain what processor(s) they are aligned with.

Is the application you are deployed native to the kiosk or is it cloud-based application The options for a cloud-based app are different than a local application.

Any other details that you can provide.

About UCP Inc

Unattended Card Payments Inc. (UCP) is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. We specialize in selling EMV-compliant card payment terminals and pre-certified software for use in the North American region.

​After huge growth in the UK & European markets with our sister company Hemisphere West Europe Ltd, the decision was made to expand into the North American market and offer our signature brand of unbiased and honest advice to a marketplace only just beginning to adopt EMV technology.

What does UCP do?

Unattended Card Payments (UCP) operates a PCI PIN and P2PE validated key injection facility. This means that we safeguard and inject the bank’s encryption keys into card payment devices. Simply put, we are a value-added distributor for top tier terminal manufacturers like Ingenico, Verifone, ID Tech, PAX and others.

As the name suggests, we specialize in unattended implementations.

Our main customers are kiosk manufacturers, transportation solution providers, parking solution providers, automated retail solution providers, quick service restaurant solution providers, automated ticket vending providers for attractions, etc.