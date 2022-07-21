Payment Kiosks – Multi-Processor Payment by Datacap & PAX

Attended and Unattended Payment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 21, 2022 – PAX Technology, Inc., a leading global payment solution provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with Datacap, leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments gateway in North America. Together, PAX and Datacap can now provide Point of Sale technology partners with a ready-to-install integration into PAX’s PxRetailer software, an industry-leading turn-key integrated payment solution for any vertical, coupled with Datacap’s universal payments orchestration platform, NETePay Hosted™, a multi-processor gateway that consolidates payments, tokens and data across brick-and-mortar, eCommerce, mobile and unattended environments.

Point of Sale technology partners can now offer a variety of modern Android-based PAX hardware solutions that plug and play with Datacap’s industry-standard “one-to-many” payments platform.

Integration options include Windows, Android, iOS, embedded and browser-based tie-ins, including Datacap’s recently released DC Direct™ offering which removes all local payments software.

Currently, the Datacap certified solution is available on many of PAX’s attended and unattended solutions including the IM30, A30, A77, A920 Pro, and Aries8. Additional PAX devices are soon to follow.

PAX Technology, Inc. holds the distinction of being the first provider of Android-based smart terminals to the North America market and utilizes a common EMV kernel across its devices eliminating integration headaches and compliance struggles, and drastically reduces the cost and time-to-market.

“The addition of the Android line of products from PAX to the Datacap stable provides our base of technology partners with contemporary solutions for fixed, mobile and unattended card-present payments,” said Justin Zeigler, DIR Product at Datacap Systems. “New integration options for PAX hardware and NETePay Hosted compatibility makes for an incredibly versatile next-gen payments platform for our mutual partners.”

“Datacap will help deliver our (PAX) state-of-the-art and secure products and solutions in a complete package. Together, PAX and Datacap have a solution for Retail, Grocery, Restaurant, and Unattended systems providers,” said John Arato, Senior Vice President – Retail Solutions of PAX Technology.

In addition to providing multi-processor attended and unattended solutions via universal payments integration, cross-border payments will be coming soon via the PAX and Datacap collaboration.

About Datacap Systems

Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point-of-Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs – all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that’s serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform. //datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

About PAX Technology, Inc.

PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, with 60 million terminals located in over 120 countries. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide. To learn more visit www.pax.us.

