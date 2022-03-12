Stripe For Kiosks – Samsung Kiosk Demo No Code Implementation by Intuiface

Samsung Kiosk Demo Stripe Integration

From Intuiface March 2022

In-person payment, once the biggest challenge for kiosk applications, is now a plug-and-play addition for Stripe, one of the industry’s most respected payment solution providers.

Intuiface is excited to announce a no-code integration for Stripe-mediated payments on self-service kiosks. This integration, the first of its kind for Stripe, means businesses can now expect rapid, low-cost onboarding of payment solutions for any in-store point-of-sale deployment. You’re probably already aware of Stripe, the most pervasive payment processor for e-business on the market, used by everyone from Amazon to Shopify. Stripe is branching out, targeting in-person payments at the point of sale using something called Stripe Terminal. Terminal combines an SDK, cloud-hosted infrastructure, and certified card readers. Intuiface is the first to offer no-code integration for Stripe Terminal, making it easy and inexpensive to create self-service kiosks with Stripe-facilitated payment support. Our approach combines in-app integrations plus Intuiface’s own cloud services to mediate the complicated dance that is secure payment processing. Why is this a big deal? The payment stack for check-out in the physical world has added complexity vs. online retail thanks to the complicated interplay of hardware, processes, and both public and private data. To solve this, expensive development efforts were required to create kiosk applications that juggle integrations between third-party POS applications, payment card readers, and payment gateways. The effort was long and expensive; the results were fragile in the face of change. ‍

Intuiface’s no-code integration with Stripe Terminal brings the simplicity of online transactions to the physical world. Intuiface-based POS applications can use an out-of-the-box integration with the Stripe SDK to create a real-time connection with Stripe card readers – like the Wise POS E – and the rest of Stripe’s payments infrastructure for everything from initiating a payment request to reporting results of the payment process. This integration is available on all Intuiface-supported operating systems, including Windows, Android, and the Tizen-based Samsung Kiosk, ensuring businesses can choose the platform and form factor that best suits their business. And since all communication is conducted through Stripe APIs, Intuiface-based applications are exempt from the burden of PCI and similar compliance requirements.

In support of the native integration is Intuiface’s cloud-hosted Stripe Integration Server. This server, running on Amazon’s ISO27001-certified AWS Lambda, is used to manage the device-independent aspects of a transaction such as a retailer’s Stripe account keys. Intuiface customers who wish to incorporate Stripe Terminal in their kiosk applications will pay a license fee for Integration Server access; the device-level integration is free to use, regardless of how many kiosks are deployed.

Stripe Terminal is currently available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Intuiface’s Stripe support is currently available through a managed rollout program, meaning select accounts are given access to the solution. Please get in touch if you’re interested in taking a look.

More Posts