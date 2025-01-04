Buc-ees Removes Kiosks, Cashless at DIA, Vending Market Newsbit

Buc-ees, DIA and Vending Market – Newsbit January 4

Buc-ee’s Removes Self Order Kiosks

It looks like the self-ordering kiosks at Buc-ee’s have recently disappeared from locations across the country, which has sparked quite a bit of discussion! We reached out to officials at Buc-ee’s on the disappearance of the self-ordering kiosks, a media coordinator for the company simply responded “No comment” when contacted. Here’s a summary of the situation: Disappearance of Kiosks: The self-ordering kiosks, which were once a staple for efficiency at Buc-ee’s, have been removed from many locations. This change has left many customers surprised and questioning the decision. Customer Reactions: Many patrons have expressed their disappointment, noting that these kiosks were a convenient way to place orders without waiting in long lines. Some even referred to them as the “backbone” of Buc-ee’s service. Recent Discussions: The topic has gained traction on social media platforms, with users sharing their thoughts and experiences regarding the kiosks’ removal. Possible Reasons: While the exact reasons for the removal haven’t been detailed, it seems to be a significant shift in Buc-ee’s operational strategy. This change has certainly stirred up conversations among fans of Buc-ee’s! What do you think about the removal of these kiosks? Would you prefer ordering through them or sticking to traditional methods? 😊

Check out these links and comments Animated on Reddit

All the kiosk will go away eventually. Most stores are just waiting on the equipment, remodel, or training before they move everything to grab n go including the chicken basket. The reason is because they sell more product as grab n go than they did when customizing from the kiosk. Mix that with a tighter staff level and they get more profit.

What’s next, Buc-ee’s? Charging for parking? Turning off the Beaver Nuggets fountain of dreams? You’re walking a fine line here. You were the oasis of abundance on a highway of mediocrity, and now you’re slipping. Do better. We expect greatness, not compromises. Bring back the kiosks, bring back the full menu, and while you’re at it, maybe give us a loyalty program. Until then, you’ve got some explaining to do, Beaver King.

Cashless at DIA for Parking

Recent news regarding Denver International Airport‘s transition to cashless kiosks at parking facilities. Interesting that for purposes of choice they have retained 4 payment kiosks (good luck finding them) where those wanting to pay with cash, can pay with cash.

Transition Date: Starting Monday, January 6, 2025, Denver International Airport (DEN) will begin implementing cashless kiosks at its parking lane exits. Payment Methods: The new kiosks will only accept credit and debit cards for payments, marking a significant shift towards a cashless experience for parking. Completion Timeline: By the end of January 2025, all parking lot exit stations at the airport will exclusively accept card payments, eliminating cash transactions entirely. Additional Kiosks: While the parking kiosks will be cashless, there will still be four new payment kiosks inside the main terminal that will accept cash, along with debit and credit cards.

This move aims to streamline the parking process and enhance efficiency at the airport. What are your thoughts on this cashless transition? Do you think it will make things easier for travelers?

Vending News

365 Retail Markets has partnered strategically with Bright Light Solutions (BLS). BLS founder Anton Rakushkin will bring his 20 years of experience in retail technology and vending management to the partnership. Rakushkin has worked with Streamware Corp. and Crane Connectivity Solutions and has extensive experience with vending management technologies, including the architecture of Vendmax, innovations around data exchange, and tools for operator success such as pre-kit and dynamic scheduling features.

The companies announced that the partnership is expected to “drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions to the market.”

Other Interesting Kiosk News