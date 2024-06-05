Canada ADA Standards _ Public Comments Sought

Canada ADA Standards

The CSA Group is seeking public comment for modified standards. Some new devices (biometrics) added. First off thanks to Laura for forwarding. Laura is Accessibility Consultant for Leidos on government contracts, responsible for strategic alignment with accessibility best practices and supporting customer experience through universal design.

Note:

generally this is pretty old school stuff and not often swipe readers come up (never used anymore).

Unfortunate that manufacturers are not represented (with exception of Diebold Nixdorf). DN inherited leadership from IBM originally.

The association has sent this note to all of our ATM contacts as they are the ones primarily affected.

We also sent to ATMIA and finally ATM Marketplace

Not sure why they didn’t wait for US Access Board

Difficult to get complete copy for review and comparison with US ADA and ETSI. We give them a D in accessibility.

As the kiosk association was not invited for comment or feedback during the process,

PUBLIC REVIEW: CSA\ASC B651.2 – Accessible design for self-service interactive devices including automated banking machines

CSA Group is pleased to announce the completion of the 2nd edition the draft standard, CSA\ASC B651.2 – Accessible design for self-service interactive devices including automated banking machines. The draft document is now available for public review. CSA Group invites you and your organization to view the draft document and welcome your comments to help share its future. The CSA Public Review site allows electronic comments to be captured on any section of the document by clicking the ‘Submit Comment’ link at the bottom of the relevant section. The comments submitted will be forwarded to CSA Staff and collected for consideration by the S701.2 Executive Committee. The review period for the CSA/ASC B651.2 draft document closes on Saturday August 3, 2024. Please use the links below the English and French drafts of the standard.

English Draft: https://publicreview.csa.ca/Home/Details/5320

French Draft: https://publicreview.csa.ca/Home/Details/5321

Resource Links

Writeup in January 2023 on updated standards

PDF of original – ADA Canada CSA_ASC B651.2_22-compressed

Technical Committee J. Apgar Diebold Nixdorf,

M. Ackermann Scotiabank,

M. AmerieToronto, Ontario, Canada

S. AyotteT-Base Communications Inc.,

G. BirchNeil Squire Foundation,

L. Boniello MillerVispero,

D. CastellTD Merchant Solutions,

A. DemersHuman Resources Development Canada,

T. FreebornCoalition of Persons with Disabilities Newfoundland and Labrador,

M. GallantDepartment of National Defence,

K. HamiltonCNIB,

C. JosephAccessibility Standards Canada / Government of Canada,

D. JovanovRBC Royal Bank,

J. LeenhoutsEmployment and Social Development Canada (ESDC),

L. A. MacDonaldPretium Engineering,

C. E. NicolCommunity Advocate for Accessibility,

D. J. Nimchuk Bank of Montreal,

S. RajanCanadian Transportation Agency,



Related Links