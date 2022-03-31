Cool News March 2022 – Editor Picks March News Summary

March Kiosk News Summary

Here are all, or most, of the items this month that we found interesting. Some we posted and others we flipped. Some showed up on LinkedIn.

Our favorite video

We posted shoptalk photo tour for Vegas and while we were doing we noted the entertaining promo for upcoming ShopTalk in Europe.

Articles We Read

Autobagging robotics for e-commerce fulfillment

Toshiba has made major advances in shrinking the laser projector unit of its LiDAR to one quarter the size of the previous version released in June 2021.

AAFES micro markets are a fast-growing segment with 46 new locations opened in 2021. About 45 additional micro markets are planned

Hot food cooking & vending automation – ramen noodles come to Japanese airport

Petco dog food dispensing kiosks

Interesting to see comments from Roadhouse CEO on strategy Get-In and Get-Out. Keeping costs down factor is serving bad dessert so people eat the main meal and then don’t hang around and hold a table for 25 cent cookie. Check In and Check Out to the nth degree. //www.investors.com/news/management/leaders-and-success/texas-roadhouse-ceo-kent-taylor-defies-convention-and-wins/?src=A00220&yptr=yahoo

Some of our Posted Reads and Articles