Cool News March 2022 – Editor Picks March News Summary

March Kiosk News Summary
Here are all, or most, of the items this month that we found interesting. Some we posted and others we flipped. Some showed up on LinkedIn.
Our favorite video
We posted shoptalk photo tour for Vegas and while we were doing we noted the entertaining promo for upcoming ShopTalk in Europe.
Articles We Read
- Autobagging robotics for e-commerce fulfillment
- Toshiba has made major advances in shrinking the laser projector unit of its LiDAR to one quarter the size of the previous version released in June 2021.
- AAFES micro markets are a fast-growing segment with 46 new locations opened in 2021. About 45 additional micro markets are planned
- Hot food cooking & vending automation – ramen noodles come to Japanese airport
- Petco dog food dispensing kiosks
- Interesting to see comments from Roadhouse CEO on strategy Get-In and Get-Out. Keeping costs down factor is serving bad dessert so people eat the main meal and then don’t hang around and hold a table for 25 cent cookie. Check In and Check Out to the nth degree. //www.investors.com/news/management/leaders-and-success/texas-roadhouse-ceo-kent-taylor-defies-convention-and-wins/?src=A00220&yptr=yahoo
Some of our Posted Reads and Articles
- Self-Checkout Lawsuit by Walmart and Scan and Go
//check-in-kiosk.com/self-checkout-lawsuit-by-walmart-and-scan-and-go/
- ISE Barcelona Preview for LG Business Booth
//digital-signage.blog/ise-barcelona-and-lg-preview/
- ShopTalk 2022 Photo Tour Walk Round
//retailsystems.org/shoptalk-2022-photo-tour-walk-round/
- Digital Trophy Case – NCAA Tournament Highlights One of our Members and the digital trophy case
//kioskindustry.org/digital-trophy-case-ncaa-tournament-highlights/
- Analysis DOJ – Goren takes a closer look. Also a hard-nosed no nonsense view from defense attorney. — DOJ Accessibility Guidance on Web Mar 2022 – Analysis
//kma.global/doj-accessibility-guidance-on-web-march-2022-analysis/
- Amazon Digital Signage – Appears to Be Matter of Time — Modern Retail and SixteenNine wraps on the news.
//digital-signage.blog/amazon-digital-signage-appears-to-be-matter-of-time/
- Kiosk Price – How Much Does A Kiosk Cost? – Questions We Ask and Some Typical Price Ranges from multiple verticals
//kioskindustry.org/kiosk-price-how-much-does-a-kiosk-cost/
- Dave and Busters Kiosk Next Generation Case Study by Diebold Nixdorf + Insights into Diebold and D&B (remember St. Clair and XP?)
//kioskindustry.org/dave-and-busters-kiosk-next-generation-case-study-by-diebold-nixdorf/