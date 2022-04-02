DHS Global Entry Kiosks – CBP Adds Facial Recognition Touchless Kiosk Process

Global Entry Kiosk News

From BiometricUpdate March 2022

Nice to see the units at DHS CBP from KIOSK in place. That custom design was a departure of sorts for KIS but it has shown its resilience, though it has changed over the years. DHS also utilized (or utilizes) the original Thinman design in the Global Entry program.

In Brief

Here is Trusted Travel Programs main page

Focused on both expediting travel processes and making them more touchless for CBP’s four programs

Global Entry, NEXUS, Sentri and FAST. There are 9.9 million members, and 3.5 million applications are expected in 2022, the most ever in a year.

22 Countries

processing times reduced from between 45 and 60 seconds to under 10 seconds.

The touchless process includes verbal customs declarations, instead of using the touchscreen, and does not provide a physical receipt.

pilot of GE Touchless biometric kiosks at LAX from September through January was highly successful

CBP launched its Simplified Arrival biometric checks for all international arriving passengers at LAX in late-2020.

Excerpt

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is nearing completion on an upgrade of the software for its biometric ‘facial comparison’ kiosks, while also rolling out new touchless ones.

The main innovations CBP has invested in are remote interviews, enrollment on arrival, touchless processes and face biometric kiosks, Millich explains.

