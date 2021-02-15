Use of self-service DMV kiosks on Oahu skyrockets during COVID-19 shutdown

From Star Advertiser Hawaii Feb 10, 2021

City officials say the use of its Hawaii DMV NOW self-service kiosks has grown nearly fourfold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free-standing kiosks, which operate much like ATMs inside of several local grocery stores, allow Hawaii drivers to renew and print vehicle registration cards and emblems instantly.

City officials said the kiosks processed and printed 128,374 vehicle registrations and emblems on Oahu in 2020, up from 32,310 a year earlier.

The city also says it plans to add more kiosks some time this year, though no specific are available yet.

“We are pleased to be able to provide the public with a convenient option to register or renew vehicles and have the new documents in hand in a matter of minutes — while being able to avoid lines and maintain social distancing,” said Nola Miyasaki, director designate of the city’s Department of Customer Services in a news release.

The nearly fourfold spike in kiosk use comes shortly after the city’s expansion of the service to seven locations across Oahu, offering drivers more options outside of city offices and normal business hours.

Visit honolulu.gov/csd for more information.

Related Information

DMV Kiosk Full article at Star Advertiser Apr2020 – New self-service DMV kiosks for motor vehicle registration were deployed at Safeway store locations throughout Oahu. Foodland now has its first kiosk. Ed Note: These kiosks are manufactured by Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. Another self-service kiosk to renew motor vehicle registrations is now available inside the Foodland Super… Read More »

Self-Adhesive Bagtag Printers For Airline Check-In Kiosks Read full article at Airport Improvement website Apr2020 — To accommodate the tags’ unique adhesive, Embross partnered with printer manufacturer Custom to add special rollers to its VelocityOne kiosks. Author: Mindy Hamlin Published in: March 2020 The ticketing lobby at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on the island of Honolulu… Read More »

Reference news report Self Service DMV Kiosk by Frank Mayer aim to help shorten lines at satellite city halls HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s Department of Customer Services announced that its new self-service kiosks for renewing vehicle registrations appear to be catching on with the public after the first six months. Since the freestanding, self-service kiosks were rolled… Read More »

Running errands just got a lot easier for people living in some cities across Colorado now that the DMV has renewal sites at some King Soopers stores. The plan is to add even more in the state. Source: denver.cbslocal.com Nice video on renewing at King Soopers in Colorado.