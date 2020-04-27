Last Updated on April 27, 2020 at 1:40 pm

New self-service kiosks for motor vehicle registration were deployed at Safeway store locations throughout Oahu. Foodland now has its first kiosk.

Ed Note: These kiosks manufactured by Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Another self-service kiosk to renew motor vehicle registrations is now available inside the Foodland Super Market at Waipio Shopping Center, city officials announced Wednesday.

It is the first kiosk the city has deployed in Waipahu as part of ongoing efforts to shorten lines at satellite city halls. It is also the first kiosk installed inside a Foodland store.

With the new addition, the city now offers a total of six self-service kiosks, with the others located at select Safeway stores on Oahu. Most, but not all, are open 24 hours, seven days a week.

The machines can process and print vehicle registration cards and emblems in a matter of minutes, accepting renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date. Residents can also renew vehicle registrations online or by mail, but those options require a 10-to-15 day wait before the materials arrive in the mail.

