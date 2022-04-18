Kiosk Remote Control – touchless operation using smartphone

Press release from Sitekiosk May 2022 – for more information you can email [email protected]

Smart Kiosk Remote Control

Touchless operation of kiosk or presentation devices – Available in combination with SiteKiosk Windows and SiteKiosk Cloud or Server

The way people use terminals in public spaces is changing to comply with new hygiene guidelines. The new Smart Kiosk Control feature offers an alternative input for terminals by enabling touchless operation using your own smartphone. Smart Kiosk Control is also a great choice for hosting presentations or to increase accessibility of the terminal.

Functionality of the remote control for terminals

Your smartphone works as a remote on the terminal similar to the way a touchpad moves a mouse pointer. Left and right mouse clicks are triggered via on-screen buttons on the mobile device. Your device can also be used to enter text and numbers. Alternatively, separate remote-control interfaces can be generated for your own SiteKiosk or CMS applications (formerly SiteCaster).