Europe Kiosk News – Advantech Acquires AURES

ADVANTECH Finalizes AURES Acquisition

Introducing the “ADVANTECH-AURES” Brand to the Global Market

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Oct 4th, 2024 – ADVANTECH (TWSE: 2395), a global leader in AIoT and artificial intelligence, announced today that it has finalized its acquisition on block shares of AURES

Technologies SA, a French Company renowned for its POS and KIOSK Brands. On October 1st, 2024, ADVANTECH has closed block trade of 1,430,381 shares from the major AURES shareholder and

subscribed the first tranche of convertible bonds of EUR 2,500,000 of principal amount.

ADVANTECH and AURES will officially join forces under the new Brand “ADVANTECH-AURES” after this acquisition. The new Brand will honor the spirit and value proposition of AURES while being empowered by ADVANTECH and will debut on the market with a clear mission to provide value-driven products and services. The goal of ADVANTECH-AURES is to initiate growth from the retail and hospitality sectors and expand its products and solutions into the broader “Intelligent City Services” market, with the vision of becoming a leading player in this field.

MC Chiang, the newly appointed CEO of AURES and Vice President of ADVANTECH Service-IoT Group, stated that this partnership enables both companies to leverage their combined expertise to enhance product offerings and expand into rapidly changing markets. AURES has a strong heritage of product innovation and leadership, with well-established Brand and channel networks across Europe, Australia, and the US, complemented by Service Support through RTG in the US. Through this collaboration, ADVANTECH-AURES aims to deliver a broader range of product portfolios, focusing on quality, design, and integrated AIoT solutions.

Reflecting the journey that began in October 2023 when AURES and ADVANTECH first forged their partnership, Patrick Cathala, Founder and Chairman of AURES, said:” For 35 years, we are proud of

what our teams have accomplished; AURES has been dedicated to creating high-quality products and serving our customers with passion. This alliance is built on a foundation of meticulous planning and a

shared vision for future growth. With the ADVANTECH-AURES Partnership, we are entering an exciting new phase alongside ADVANTECH. Together, we are stronger.”

The completion of block trade on October 1st would result in the mandatory filing by ADVANTECH of a tender offer with the French AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on all the outstanding shares of AURES not held by ADVANTECH, except for treasury shares, on the same financial terms as the Share Acquisition, i.e. at a price of EUR 6.31 per share.

# # #

About ADVANTECH

ADVANTECH has the corporate vision to “Enable an Intelligent Planet”. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of AIoT and artificial intelligence, ADVANTECH has fully deployed its sector-driven strategy, focusing particularly on seven major sectors. This deployment aims to nurture market sectors and enhance core competitiveness. In the meantime, ADVANTECH integrates its existing product group – the AIoT + Edge computing hardware platform – with the mature WISE-IoT software platform. Together with our industrial AI solutions and business expertise, this integration will form an “orchestrator” model for seamless industrial chain connections, benefiting both our partners and clients. ADVANTECH is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (https://www.ADVANTECH.com)

About AURES Technologies

Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext Growth, AURES Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of IT hardware solutions (POS & KIOSK) and applications for all Point of Sale and Service sectors. Its comprehensive ranges of POS terminals and systems – and interactive KIOSK Solutions – are designed for the worlds of Retail and Commerce, the Hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants and food services), Leisure and Transport, Public Services and Industry.

AURES has a global presence, with headquarters (HQ) in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA, and a network of partners, distributors and resellers in over 60 other countries. (https://www.aures.com).

ADVANTECH-AURES Contact:

Yannick-Florence WAELLY

Communications & PR Manager

+33 (0)1 69 11 16 60 (65 LD)

yannick.waelly@aures.com

More Posts