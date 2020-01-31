KIOSK Expands to Europe

Press Release by Kiosk Information Systems January 30, 2020

KIOSK Information Systems’ new European sales and service organization provides innovative kiosk platforms with sophisticated service and AI capabilities in conjunction with partner ecosystem to support implementation in retail, hospitality, transportation and other sectors.

Düsseldorf, Germany, January 30, 2020 – Posiflex Group, a global leader in Point of Sale (POS), self-service and embedded computing technologies, has today announced the formation of KIOSK Information Systems Europe GmbH to provide comprehensive sales and support services to European buyers of its standard and custom self-service kiosk solutions. To learn more about these innovative self-service solutions and connect with the team, visit KIOSK Europe’s websites (English, German).

Hans Peter Nüdling, Chief Strategy Officer for the Posiflex Group and Managing Director of KIOSK Europe, shares: “Customers want greater convenience and personalization, and this demand is driving the need for innovative self-service solutions that can improve the customer experience while at the same time enable greater operational and cost efficiency. We understand this market dynamic and have localized our solutions to meet the unique requirements of the European market.”

KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), which is part of the Posiflex Group, is one of the largest suppliers of self-service kiosk solutions to the North American market and is actively expanding its footprint to serve European customers as well as further develop its global capabilities. The new KIOSK Europe facility in Düsseldorf, Germany, will provide a pan-European sales and technology services supporting the standard Apex, Portal, Benchmark, Paragon, Windfall, Landmark and Stellar kiosk product platforms. Full custom kiosks are also available to support more specialized projects.

The foundation of KIOSK Europe extends the range of solutions offered to the European market by the Posiflex Group, which also includes Portwell, the manufacturer of embedded computing products, and Posiflex Technologies, a supplier of POS equipment. KIOSK Europe will provide specialist support and implementation expertise to customers in six market sectors:

Retail including quick service restaurants (QSR)

Hospitality

Transportation

Financial services including new currencies

Gaming

Healthcare

Product configuration options available to European buyers provide functions typically required by customers in these sectors, including cash handling, NFC for contactless transactions, and bill payment capability.

The KIOSK product range is backed by a network of distribution and independent software vendor (ISV) partners maintained by the Posiflex Group. These partnerships support customers of Portwell and Posiflex as well as KIOSK.

Among the advanced technology capabilities provided by Posiflex partners are artificial intelligence (AI) and serviced IoT functions. The entire range of Posiflex products, including KIOSK platforms and Portwell embedded systems, may be shipped with an integrated Active Customer Intelligence Suite from retail management software provider Beabloo. The suite combines digital signage, analytics and artificial intelligence including face detection to help retail businesses to optimize in-store campaigns, adjust self-service equipment displays and automate processes.

Posiflex has also developed an advanced implementation of the Canopy™ IoT platform from Banyan Hills Technologies to support remote management capabilities in products made by Posiflex Group companies. The Canopy – Empowered by Posiflex IoT platform enables real-time remote monitoring, alert and control functions, as well as data logging. This enables operators of distributed embedded systems such as self-service equipment to achieve higher uptime and to provide a high-reliability service to end users while making more efficient use of field service technicians.

The Canopy – Empowered by Posiflex platform also enables operators to maximize the value gained from their data through the application of advanced analytics and automation. Posiflex Group customers can host the Canopy platform through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or a private cloud.

Nüdling adds, “KIOSK has a mature hardware, software and services offering, but has not historically had an outlet to compete in Europe. The launch of a dedicated facility in Düsseldorf supported by specialist staff for all the main self-service market segments will give customers confidence to invest in KIOSK’s technologically advanced self-service platforms anywhere in Europe.”

