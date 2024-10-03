Restaurant Self-Order Europe – Ordu and Lazenby

New Europe Kiosk Partnership

Overview – Irish-headquartered Ordú, a provider of advanced online ordering systems for the food service industry, today announces a new €1.5 million investment with global kiosk manufacturer Lazenby Group. Over the next three years, this collaboration is forecasted to generate €9 million in additional revenues for Ordú. It will facilitate the expansion of Ordú’s service offerings across various sectors including fast food, hospitality, pubs and restaurants, retail, and pharmacies. Please see full details in the press release below.

Editors Notes:

The Lazenby “Safe Touch” kiosk hardware is pitched as self-sanitizing. Not much information on exactly what it does or how though it appears to UV light. That comes with caveats. And oily fingers? That is still soap and water once a day we think. The UK suffered thru terrible news articles a few years back for sure.

Lazenby is a significant player in the UK market for sure.

It looks like, in the UK, a few people have fallen out with xxxxxxxx (who have done a number of the QSR kiosks in the past), so this may have allowed Lazenby Group to grab this deal.

Europe has been generating quite a bit of news. The Popeyes deal in Prague most notable — Popeyes Chicken Kiosk Locations in Prague Thanks To ACRELEC

PRESS RELEASE

Ordú to create 10 new jobs as it secures €1.5M partnership with Lazenby Group

Ordú is an online ordering system for various sectors including fast food, hospitality, pub and restaurants, retail and pharmacies

Lazenby Group create kiosk solutions for diverse industries with clients such as the NHS, Holiday Inn, Disney, Nestle, and Greggs

With the new investment, additional headcount and new technology, Ordú expects to generate €9 million in revenue over the next three years

Ordu’s software increases order value by 20% and supports the production of 3,500 kiosks annually, a leap from its previous sales volume of 2,000 kiosks

Ordú plans to pioneer self-service and self-sanitising kiosk technology with Safe-Touch, a first in Ireland

Dublin/Galway, 3rd October 2024: Ordú, a leading Galway-based provider of advanced online ordering systems for the food service industry, today announces a new €1.5 million investment in its partnership with Lazenby Group.

Over the next three years, this collaboration is forecasted to generate €9 million in additional revenues for Ordú. This investment will cover the recruitment and support of staff, including the creation of 10 new jobs in product development within the next 12 months, and the rollout of new technologies.

Established in 1963, Lazenby Group is a leading global kiosk manufacturer, serving various sectors with clients such as the NHS, Holiday Inn, Disney, Nestle, and Greggs. Known for its premium, high-quality and innovative solutions, including the industry-disruptive self-sanitising Safe-Touch kiosk technology, the company has set new benchmarks for hygiene and efficiency in retail, hospitality, healthcare, aviation, and more.

Lazenby Group sought a software partner to streamline its operations to enable growth plans across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Ordú was selected for its cutting-edge software and established market presence in Ireland and the UK. Additionally, targeting the pharmacy sector, where Ordú is also expanding into, was a key focus.

Moreover, Ordú’s software incorporates a smart upselling engine, driving a notable 20% increase in order value. By integrating Ordú’s software, Lazenby Group can expand its market reach significantly, with the capacity to manufacture and sell 3,500 kiosks annually, a significant increase from their previous annual sales of 2,000 kiosks.

Furthermore, this partnership facilitates the expansion of Ordú’s service offerings across various sectors including fast food, hospitality, pubs and restaurants, retail, and pharmacies. With an impressive client roster including Pita Pit Ireland, PG Chips, Four Lanterns, and CBE in Ireland and the UK, Ordú is positioned to introduce its technology to a much wider audience. The incorporation of Safe-Touch kiosks with self-sanitising kiosk technology marks a pioneering initiative in Ireland.

Ordú recently won silver in the Best in Retail and Consumer Goods category at the 2024 Digital Media Awards for its work in boosting operational efficiency for large retail businesses.

Andrew Dewdney, CEO of Ordú said: “Joining forces with Lazenby Group, a leader in kiosk technology, marks a pivotal moment in Ordú’s growth trajectory. Our partnership will not only elevate Ordú’s service portfolio but also introduce innovative solutions like Safe-Touch to our clientele, enhancing in-store customer experiences and upholding impeccable hygiene standards in the post-pandemic landscape. As we expand our team and merge our areas of expertise, we’re committed to enhancing our product and service capabilities, ensuring a seamless and safer digital journey for our valued customers.”

Steven McWilliam, Commercial Manager of Lazenby Group, said: “Ordú’s impressive customer base and industry expertise make them an obvious partner for us in Ireland. This collaboration holds tremendous potential and strengthens Lazenby Group’s foothold in the QSR hospitality sector. We are delighted to partner with an ambitious company like Ordú to bring our products to market. By streamlining our operations, this partnership enables Lazenby Group to deliver superior solutions, enriching our customers experience and driving revenue growth.”

-ENDS-

Pictured at the announcement that Ordú is to create 10 new jobs as it secures a €1.5M partnership with Lazenby Group are L-R: Steven McWilliam, Commercial Manager of Lazenby Group and Andrew Dewdney, CEO of Ordú Pictured at the announcement that Ordú is to create 10 new jobs as it secures a €1.5M partnership with Lazenby Group are L-R: Andrew Dewdney, CEO of Ordú and Steven McWilliam, Commercial Manager of Lazenby Group Pictured at the announcement that Ordú is to create 10 new jobs as it secures a €1.5M partnership with Lazenby Group are L-R: Steven McWilliam, Commercial Manager of Lazenby Group and Andrew Dewdney, CEO of Ordú

About Ordú:

Founded in 2020, Ordú is an enterprise-level online ordering system tailored for large multi-chain food retailers and quick-service restaurants. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Ordú offers flexible and user-friendly solutions to enhance the ordering experience for businesses and consumers alike.

About Lazenby Group:

Established in 1963, Lazenby Group is a leading provider of kiosk solutions, offering design, manufacturing, and installation services to clients across various industries. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, Lazenby Group is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

