Kiosk Meaning – 2023

Kiosk Meaning

What does the word kiosk mean? It meant one thing 600 years ago.

1620s, “kind of open pavilion” (made of light wood, etc., often supported by pillars), from French kiosque (17c.), which is (along with German and Polish kiosk) from Turkish koshk, kiöshk “pavilion, summer house,” from Persian kushk “palace, villa; pavilion, portico.” They were introduced in Western Europe 17c. as ornaments in gardens and parks. Later of street newsstands (1865), on some resemblance of shape, a sense perhaps originally in French. Modern sense has been influenced by British telephone kiosk (1928).

Wikipedia describes it in the Interactive Kiosk page.

In the modern computerized world the word kiosk means something else altogether.

Characteristics:

Generally it is unattended

It is interactive (usually via touchscreen)

Usually connected to the internet

Supports payments optionally

Different form factors are: Standup pedestal counter top wall-mount outdoor Screen size can vary between 7″ displays for bike rental to big dual sided 55s like the Volta EV charging



And then there are RMUs or Remote Merchandising Units. Think of the Bose headphone “kiosk” at the airport (or Verizon). These are more akin to “store fixtures” and point-of-purchase fixtures that include POS options and typically a person to help you decide.

What the word Kiosk means

Here are some of the “kiosk meaning” for the modern-day kiosk. Kiosks today are very much different than those from years ago with photo kiosks from Kodak and ATM machines. Self-check-in from the major airlines (we used to work for Northwest Airlines ourselves and piloted check-in in the Ford Commissary in Detroit.

They are self-service kiosks, usually electronic, and can be found in all walks of life. The form factor ranges from a mobile device to a tablet to a larger enclosures (usually metal but also plastic and wood). They are transactional with devices and they are informational only.

In malls, events, tradeshows and other locations you have the RMU, which is a Remote Merchandising Unit. Example manufacturer could be Ikoniq (main business being RMUs).

Airline Check-In Kiosks

ATM Machines

Electronic kiosks

Internet Cafes

POS Terminals

Food Order Kiosk

Gaming Kiosks

Parking kiosks

Outdoor kiosks

Hoteling

Information Kiosks terminals

Interactive Digital Signage

Immigration and Security Kiosks

Gift card kiosks

Retail kiosk

Gift Registry kiosk

Tablet kiosk

Vending

Pharmacy kiosk

Lockers

Charging kiosks

Coin Kiosks

Music, Movie and Media download kiosks

DVD kiosks

Hospitality

Healthcare

Telemedicine and Telehealth

Marijuana & Cannabis

Photo Kiosk

Prison kiosk

Social kiosks

Kiosk Software

Survey Kiosks

Wayfinding kiosk

Wine Kiosks

Kiosk Meaning – An interactive kiosk is a computer terminal featuring specialized hardware and software that provides access to information and applications for communication, commerce, entertainment, or education.

Early interactive kiosks sometimes resembled telephone booths, but have been embraced by retail, food service and hospitality to improve customer service. Interactive kiosks are typically placed in high foot traffic settings such as shops, hotel lobbies or airports.

Integration of technology allows kiosks to perform a wide range of functions, evolving into self-service kiosks. For example, kiosks may enable users to order from a shop’s catalogue when items are not in stock, check out a library book, look up information about products, issue a hotel key card, enter a public utility bill account number in order to perform an online transaction, or collect cash in exchange for merchandise. Customised components such as coin hoppers, bill acceptors, card readers and thermal printers enable kiosks to meet the owner’s specialised needs.

Where are Kiosks Used

It is estimated that over 1,200,000 kiosk terminals exist in the U.S. and Canada alone.

Groups who use kiosks in their business environment include: Delta Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, GTAA, Future Shop, The Home Depot, Target Corporation, and Wal-Mart.

2020 Update — we did a quick calculation of just restaurants and restaurant kiosks.

There isn’t a fixed number but if I estimated locations for majors in the U.S.

burger = 50,000 (McDonalds 14K)

Mexican = 10,000

specialty = 5000

sandwich = 35000 (subway 27K)

casual dining = 5000 (applebees has 1700)

beverage/snack = 35000

chicken = 15000

pizza = 27000

family dining = 9000

bakery = 4000

That’s around 125,000 factoring the majors

Figure they account for 70%

New total around 170,000

Figure McD has 38,000 in the world

Extrapolated out worldwide approaching 500,000Figure COVID closed 20% of thoseMy guess would be close to 2M order stationsAccelerants would be chains like Chili’s and others with an order kiosk at every table.Streetside restaurants in Lagos are unlikely to utilize kiosks Industry Trends Just in the Restaurant industry in 2020 28 mergers and acquisitions in the restaurant industry in 2020 Excerpt: The $11.3 billion Inspire/Dunkin’ deal was certainly the talk of the finance world. The deal was completed on Dec. 15. and now gives Inspire Brands an entrance into the breakfast segment, taking the Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins brands private. Another notable acquisition was the growing brand BurgerFi, which was acquired by OPES Acquisition Corp. and announced it would be begin being traded on the Nasdaq on Dec. 17 under the ticker BFI. The company was renamed BurgerFi International Inc. And this year wouldn’t be complete without speaking of third-party delivery companies. With demand for delivery spiking after restaurant dining rooms were closed across the country, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates jockeyed for position with consolidation. Grubhub was acquired by Just Eat Takeaway for $7.3 billion in June, and Uber purchased Postmates for $2.65 billion in July. DoorDash, meanwhile, became a publicly traded company in December.

More information on the definition of a kiosk