HIMSS 2024 – See Vispero and TPGi

HIMSS 2024

Press post by TPGi and Vispero on upcoming HIMSS 2024 Healthcare trade show and places to see them. JAWS Kiosk demos will be featured. The new Split Braille feature in JAWS 2024 gives Braille display users powerful new functionality, including the ability to view content from different locations on the same Braille line using one of several types of views. New features and improvements introduced in ZoomText

Summary Excerpt of Post

HIMSS24 Conference : TPGi and Vispero will attend the 2024 HIMSS Conference in Orlando, FL, from March 11 to 15, showcasing health innovation tech and solutions.

: TPGi and Vispero will attend the 2024 HIMSS Conference in Orlando, FL, from March 11 to 15, showcasing health innovation tech and solutions. Exhibitions : Over 1,100 healthcare tech companies will present products and solutions that will shape the future of healthcare.

: Over 1,100 healthcare tech companies will present products and solutions that will shape the future of healthcare. JAWS for Kiosk : Experience JAWS for Kiosk at HIMSS with partners like Storm Interface, Imageholders, PatientWorks, and Pyramid at KMA Booth #2189.

: Experience JAWS for Kiosk at HIMSS with partners like Storm Interface, Imageholders, PatientWorks, and Pyramid at KMA Booth #2189. Expert Talks: Meet experts like Don Soucy, Traci Murray, and Michael Marcus to discuss creating inclusive and usable patient experiences.

HIMSS Summary

The Kiosk Association booth is 2189 and you can make an appointment via the HIMSS Planner (many have). Accessibility is the key feature for the demos there and solutions range from patient kiosks for check-in, telemedicine, as well as computing engines, wristband printers and consulting. Other members to visit include:

LG Electronics – LG Business Solutions offers various form factors of Cloud Devices along with cutting-edge medical-grade monitors that provide excellent image quality to healthcare providers across the globe. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs.

KIOSK Information Systems – 2291

10Zig will be at Citrix booth 3212 – Secure Thin & Zero Clients with FREE repurposing and FREE Management for Healthcare.

Available for Meeting