HIMSS 2024 Kiosk Association Booth 2189

By | February 10, 2024
0 Comment
himss 2024 kiosk

HIMSS 2024 Kiosk Association

Be sure and visit us at HIMSS 2024 in March.

About Kiosk Association

Kiosk Industry will feature patient check-in kiosks & telehealth in our booth 2189. Assistive tech from Storm Interface for tactile navigation on standup and countertop kiosks. Pyramid and Imageholders will provide those kiosk enclosures. See the YourDolphin screen reader + magnifier on an ECS Entropy kiosk. Also the latest telehealth kiosk as deployed by RedyRef. Kiosk Industry and the Kiosk Association is an industry co-op comprised of over fifty companies in self-service and can provide market research and RFP examples. Learn from the experts and join the community. It is free assocation for self-service. Contact [email protected] for more info

Appointments

Create or Log in to MyHIMSS Planner to see Appointments.

Product Categories

CONSUMER/CONNECTED HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Patient Provider Platform & Portals

HARDWARE

Authentication Devices

RETAIL HEALTH

Retail Health

TELEHEALTH SOLUTIONS

Telehealth Solutions

Scheduled Events

Create or Log in to MyHIMSS Planner to see Scheduled Events.

Collateral

PRESS RELEASE

Kiosk Hall of Fame 2024

BROCHURE

Best Kiosk Manufacturers

Partners

  • Boca Printers
  • ECS Entropy Kiosks
  • ImageHolders Kiosks
  • KIosk Innovations
  • KioWare – healthcare software
  • LG Business Kiosks
  • Olea Kiosks
  • Pyramid Kiosks
  • RedyRef Telehealth Kiosks
  • Storm Interface – Assistive Technology
  • Tech For All ADA Consultng
  • Vispero JAWS
  • YourDolphin Assistive Software
Post Views: 18
himss 2024
Author: Staff Writer

Craig Keefner is the editor and author for Kiosk Association and kiosk industry. With over 30 years in the industry and experience in large and small kiosk solutions, Craig is widely considered to be an expert in the field. Major kiosk projects for him include Verizon Bill Pay kiosk and hundreds of others.