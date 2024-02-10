HIMSS 2024 Kiosk Association Booth 2189

HIMSS 2024 Kiosk Association
Be sure and visit us at HIMSS 2024 in March.
Kiosk Association Booth #2189 – Make an Appointment!
Stop by the booth and be scanned so you get our Association guidance doc on what you can expect for regulatory accessibility changes in July by U.S. Access Board.
Storm Interface – Tactile, audio & screen reader navigation (JAWS)
Olea Kiosks – two different patient check-in kiosks for Epic
KioWare – Windows, Android and Linux software. Since 1998.
Pyramid Computers – patient kiosk enclosures for healthcare,
YourDolphin — See our kiosk bundle for ambulatory & hospital outpatient clinics.
REDYREF Telehealth kiosk solution for“always-on access” to care.
ImageHOLDERS – Experts in digital kiosk solutions in the healthcare sectors.
Kiosk Innovations – will have their brand new patient check-in unit there at booth
Boca Systems, Inc. — BOCA produces thermal printers, known worldwide for their speed, reliability & durability. BOCA’s wristband, badge and label printers, combined with their experience in barcode and RFID encoding, are well-suited for the health technology environment.
At the Show — Our Regulations Change Advance Notice will be available. Our insight and predictions for upcoming accessibility and ADA changes by U.S. Access Board in July.
Available for Meeting
- JAWS Kiosk – screen reader
- ECS Entropy – patient kiosk enclosures.
- Kiosk Information Systems – patient check-in kiosks
- datacap systems – any payment – anyplace – any processor
- LG Business kiosks & digital signage & thin client
- 22Miles – AI-enabled visitor and wayfinding software
For more information contact [email protected] or call Craig at 720-324-1837
About Kiosk Association
Kiosk Industry will feature patient check-in kiosks & telehealth in our booth 2189. Assistive tech from Storm Interface for tactile navigation on standup and countertop kiosks. Pyramid and Imageholders will provide those kiosk enclosures. See the YourDolphin screen reader + magnifier on an ECS Entropy kiosk. Also the latest telehealth kiosk as deployed by RedyRef. Kiosk Industry and the Kiosk Association is an industry co-op comprised of over fifty companies in self-service and can provide market research and RFP examples. Learn from the experts and join the community. It is free assocation for self-service. Contact [email protected] for more info
