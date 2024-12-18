Hotel Kiosk for Hospitality Increases Upselling for Hotels

Hotel Kiosk Check-In Upgrades to SIHOT.KIOSK bolsters upselling for hotels
Latest features and functionalities open up revenue opportunities while enhancing user experience for both guests and operators
SIHOT, one of the leading hotel management systems, has updated SIHOT.KIOSK – the self-service terminals for hotels – with a suite of additional features to support upselling and enhance the user experience.
The upgrades complement existing upselling options, which include room upgrades and booking additional service packages. Hoteliers can now capture additional revenue on arrival by offering guests the option to select and pay for early check-in, dependent on availability.
In addition, reservations can be made from SIHOT.KIOSK by walk-in guests whether for the same day or future days – by using an integration with the SIHOT.WEB booking engine. Hotels can also better manage late check-outs through a control mechanism that automatically directs guests to reception if they stay beyond their check-out time.
SIHOT has integrated existing technology to enhance the benefits of the self-service kiosks. By completing pre-check-in through SIHOT.GO! guests simply collect their key card from SIHOT.KIOSK on arrival. By streamlining the payment process, the time required for guest data collection and billing is reduced, enhancing efficiency and convenience for hotel staff.
The latest suite of updates provides further administrative support for hoteliers to lessen the pressure on Front Desk and Reservations teams. SIHOT.KIOSK also now supports the collection of personal guest data to meet compliance requirements for domestic and international guests.
QR code recognition enables quicker and easier processing for multi-room and group reservations. On scanning guest QR codes, guests receive instant, smart options tailored to their stay. This provides a more seamless digital experience for guests to easily make selections without needing to navigate through the options.
Carsten Wernet, Chief Executive of SIHOT said, “These new features don’t just facilitate operations and provide better guest experiences, they also enable hotels to capture more revenue. Our future enhancements are designed to elevate the capabilities of the SIHOT.KIOSK system to provide guests with an unparalleled user experience. We’re simultaneously taking repetitive and tedious administration tasks away from hotel staff, giving them time to focus on the guest.”
About SIHOT:
SIHOT (www.sihot.com) is one of the leading, privately-held modular hotel management software systems designed for leisure resorts, hotel chains, mice hotels, camping and hostels. The SIHOT hotel management platform built for hoteliers covers all operational processes with full customisation, offering a highly qualitative and complete property management solution. Established in 1986, SIHOT Group – including hardware solutions provider Addipos – employs around 250 people at 11 global locations with SIHOT used in around 3,500 top hotels worldwide. Among SIHOT’s global customers include Accor, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Motel One, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Meininger Hotels.
Earlier News
SIHOT launches self-ordering terminal for F&B outlets
Hospitality businesses can now reduce pressure on operations with customer self-service ordering terminal
SIHOT, one of the leading hotel management systems, has unveiled its latest hardware-software solution, a self-ordering terminal designed for fast-moving food and beverage outlets.
SIHOT developed the self-ordering terminal to support busy catering establishments – reducing queues, waiting times and pressure on staff – improving operations with digitalised ordering systems. The self-ordering terminal features an intuitive touch screen display with customised menus, enabling customers to easily place orders and access information about nutritional values and allergens. Payments are fast and secure using credit card or mobile via the integrated payment system.
SIHOT’s self-ordering terminal is fully integrated with SIHOT.POS, benefiting from real time data transfer of customer orders to the kitchen printer, and providing customers with a digital receipt. As part of the self-ordering terminal, hospitality and catering businesses can improve the customer experience with a fully integrated card terminal and barcode scanner.
Carsten Wernet, Chief Executive of SIHOT said, “With increasing expectations from customers and greater pressures on businesses, there’s a need to improve processes to fulfil customer orders. Our self-ordering terminal gives F&B outlet customers more autonomy to process their own orders, while teams and processes are efficient to enhance customer experiences and reduce wastage across the business. The integration with our existing systems provides business leaders with full commercial transparency to improve business processes and maximise revenue potential.”
SIHOT’s self-ordering terminal will be unveiled at Südback, Stuttgart from the 26th – 29th October 2024 in Hall 5, Stand D68. For more informations contact SIHOT or visit www.sihot.com
