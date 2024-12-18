Hotel Kiosk for Hospitality Increases Upselling for Hotels

Latest features and functionalities open up revenue opportunities while enhancing user experience for both guests and operators

SIHOT, one of the leading hotel management systems, has updated SIHOT.KIOSK – the self-service terminals for hotels – with a suite of additional features to support upselling and enhance the user experience.

The upgrades complement existing upselling options, which include room upgrades and booking additional service packages. Hoteliers can now capture additional revenue on arrival by offering guests the option to select and pay for early check-in, dependent on availability.

In addition, reservations can be made from SIHOT.KIOSK by walk-in guests whether for the same day or future days – by using an integration with the SIHOT.WEB booking engine. Hotels can also better manage late check-outs through a control mechanism that automatically directs guests to reception if they stay beyond their check-out time.

SIHOT has integrated existing technology to enhance the benefits of the self-service kiosks. By completing pre-check-in through SIHOT.GO! guests simply collect their key card from SIHOT.KIOSK on arrival. By streamlining the payment process, the time required for guest data collection and billing is reduced, enhancing efficiency and convenience for hotel staff.

The latest suite of updates provides further administrative support for hoteliers to lessen the pressure on Front Desk and Reservations teams. SIHOT.KIOSK also now supports the collection of personal guest data to meet compliance requirements for domestic and international guests.

QR code recognition enables quicker and easier processing for multi-room and group reservations. On scanning guest QR codes, guests receive instant, smart options tailored to their stay. This provides a more seamless digital experience for guests to easily make selections without needing to navigate through the options.

Carsten Wernet, Chief Executive of SIHOT said, “These new features don’t just facilitate operations and provide better guest experiences, they also enable hotels to capture more revenue. Our future enhancements are designed to elevate the capabilities of the SIHOT.KIOSK system to provide guests with an unparalleled user experience. We’re simultaneously taking repetitive and tedious administration tasks away from hotel staff, giving them time to focus on the guest.”