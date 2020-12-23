Driver License Scanner for Kiosks & Age Verification

Many projects require some sort of ID scanning or Drivers License identification. 2020 is a good time to take another look with the recent emergence of mobile and also contactless. One of the premier providers for ID management is TokenWorks.

One of the published case studies we have is ID Verification Case Study — Law Enforcement Scanners Case Study. We saw a recent fulfillment order for one of our ID Verification members and wanted to highlight it. Highly recommended solution and complete jurisdictional support. For more information visit Tokenworks and speak with Charles. Here are some of the other systems available.

Mobile Age Verification Systems

IDVisor Smart V2 Starting at $795 The IDVisor® Smart V2 is TokenWork’s first Android based Age Verification ID Scanner incorporating over fifteen years of drivers license scanning experience.It quickly reads, records and calculates age for IDs from all 50 US States, Canada and Military IDs while maintaining a customer relationship management database. The IDVisor® Smart V2 is ideal for bars, night clubs, member clubs or any business checking customer age that require a mobile solution ID Scanning solution. Contactless ID Scanner AgeVisor Contactless

$1195 AgeVisor Contactless – Zero Contact ID Scanner – Verify age quickly and accurately while retaining safe social distance between merchant and customer. Set up the scanner and screen 6 ft. apart or flip the scanner to allow customer-handled scanning to perfectly implement contactless scanning! This Age Verification ID Scanner reads, records and calculates age from Drivers Licenses and IDs from all 50 states, Canada, and Military IDs. Easy to use, fast, reliable and low cost making this perfect for C-Stores, Liquor Stores, bars, night clubs, vapor shops, marijuana dispensaries, member clubs or any business required to check age. Video Demonstration of ID Scanner