Stadium Age Verification by IDmission

Stadium ID Age Verification

Saw a nice Article on IDmission detailing stadium verification projects.

Summary

Not IDmissions only business. Note that IDmission has just announced a new product line for Age Verification & Payments for Alcohol Self-Service

Total of 200 million identities processed world-wide

Highlights TendedBar iteration.

Faster, fewer staff required, more secure and you only register once

Nice photo of “unwitting employees” for better face detection

Video

IDmission Resource Links

About IDmission Biometric Verification

IDmission was founded in 2011 to develop world-class biometric and onboarding solutions. After just 2 years, IDM landed its first global customer serving the money transfer business. With this customer processing over 750,000 customer images every month from 130 countries, IDmission was well on its way to developing a true global AI engine with no racial or ethnicity bias.

IDmission prides itself on working with customers to solve onboarding issues utilizing our various AI engineered solutions and industry-specific knowledge. Our team of data scientists, engineers, product specialists, and customer success managers provides IDmission with a platform to enhance your customer experience while working with a company that is easy to do business with.

ISO Passive Liveness Compliance Spoof-proof selfie liveness detection

AI-based analysis

Realtime client & server-based

Ease of use: no blink, no zoom, no head turn Multi-Factor Fraud Defense Verify customer/employee identity

ISO-compliant passive liveness detection

Deduplication: one face / one customer

Determine document authenticity

Match selfie to document(s)

Identify known threats (KYC)

Reduce racial bias through AI Rapid Integration Fast & responsive integrations

Rapid solutions to meet specific needs

Tailored onboarding applications for numerous industries

Global roll-outs & support Third-Party Integrations Over 100 pre-built integrations to 3rd party applications

Our “Junctions” program is a collection of sophisticated APIs

Data providers

Application software

System integrators

Kiosk Solutions

Whitepapers

