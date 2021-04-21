Kiosk Event SSTM – Self-Service Transaction Machine Discussions Hosted by U.S. Access Board

U.S. Access Board to Host Panel Discussions on Self-Service Transaction Machines (May 19)

The U.S. Access Board will host panel discussions on access to self-service transaction machines (SSTMs), including point-of-sales machines and ticket kiosks, as part of its next virtual Board meeting on May 19 from 1:00 – 3:15 (ET). One panel will include representatives from advocacy organizations who will discuss usability issues and accessibility barriers. Another panel will address efforts by research and industry to improve access to SSTMs. The public is welcome to attend this event. Registration is not required.

Following the panel discussions and a short break, the Board will reconvene to conduct regular business from 3:30 – 4:30 (ET). The agenda includes brief reports from the Executive Director, Board committees, and Election Assistance Commission. For more information, visit the Board’s webpage.

You may attend the meeting through the Zoom.gov platform or by phone (listen-only mode). The meeting will include video remote interpreting (VRI) and real-time captioning. For further information, visit the Board’s website or contact Rose Marie Bunales at [email protected] access-board.gov.

Meeting of the U.S. Access Board (Virtual)

May 19, 1:00 – 4:30 (ET)

Zoom link: www.zoomgov.com/j/1604334769

Meeting ID: 160 433 4769

Call-in numbers: Phone (listen only): 1 (646) 828 7666 (New York) or 1 (669) 254 5252 (San Jose); see international numbers

Agenda

1:00 – 3:15 Inclusive Interfaces: Accessibility to Self-Service Transaction Machines (SSTMs)

Welcome, Sachin Pavithran, Executive Director

1:00 – 2:00 Panel Discussion on Usability Issues Mark Hill, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Consumer Advocacy Network Donald D. Overton, Jr., Blinded Veterans Association Clayton Lewis, Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities Dave Pierson, United Spinal Association

2:00 – 2:10 Overview of Existing ADA & Section 508 Standards, Bruce Bailey

2:10 – 3:15 Panel Discussion on SSTM Accessibility Kiosk Manufacturer Association Craig Keefner, Dr. Gregg Vanderheiden and Bern Jordan, The Trace Center Phil Day, NCR Vispero Laura Boniello Miller,



3:15 – 3:30 Break

3:30 – 4:30 Regular Board Business