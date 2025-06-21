KMA Membership Kiosk Industry Group

Membership Options

Thanks for visiting and we are happy to help. It’s good to know you have some experience on your side and we probably have too much of that (40 years?).

Feel free to send requests for quotes. We distribute to the 50 or so members, depending.

Membership aka Participation

Been meaning to template this and here it is. Subject to change. Happy to do a call but bear in mind that can impact discounts. Read thru this and it should answer most of your questions. We do evaluate your potential ROI and we do turn down members.

Some relevant guidelines on “joining” aka supporting.

There is the Kiosk Industry, which is the main media site. And there is also KMA Association.

Kiosk Industry is the marketing content engine hub

Retail Systems Automated, Thin Client Media Players and MiniPC, and Digital Signage.blog are main spokes

See https://industrygroup.org for a top-down breakout of all channels

KMA is focused on regulatory issues and education.

One-year and two-year options

There is no contract or monthly charge—one time.

Our advice is never sign contracts.

Credit cards get 3% fee due to VISA/MC via Paypal

ACH is free. Wire transfers are $50

Rates – and these are standard – generally 14 months Solution Partners — $10,000 a year total spend Gold — $5000 for one-year — gets everything Silver — $2500 one-year — gets dropbox access to RFPs Bronze — $1500 one-year — placement on Advisory Board and committees Associate — $1000 two-year — what we call a “toe dipper”

Most starting lower end up escalating higher

The topmost focus is self-service

Main verticals are kiosks, payment and digital signage

Related covered verticals include lockers, POS, Smart City, Vending, Consulting, Media Players, Computers, Wireless, Printers, EV Charging and Devices in general used in self-service.

Traffic – 25K a month organic, 40+ domain authority and 12M requests a month.

Trade Shows are a big consideration for many NRF, HIMSS, NRA, InfoComm, RetailNOW and IAAPA in the U.S. Asia and Europe shows Typically 10×20 with four different members doing demos ($2000 a member) Virtual supporters (membership is not required) at $599 Virtual supporters (members) is $399 Virtual supporters get everything but demo space Leads and contacts from each trade show varies from 150 to 5,000 Press and internet coverage is around 2M in audience each event

Links and Content Kiosk Industry is the main content hub. With many spokes like DigitalSignage.blog Retail Systems does automation, vending, robotics, AI and more. Automating self-service. We are the most popular writer for AVIXA the huge AV group that runs InfoComm and ISE. I call them Big Brother. Three times the traffic. We hire contract writers to help Craig. Elliot Maras is our “beat reporter” for Vegas and Contributing Editor (mainly retailsystems, vending and automation)

Networking — need a contact here or there? Interested in emerging new options? Want to broadcast to industry?

LinkedIn Coverage — posting on 25 different groups with 4M users

RFPs and Requests Figure 1000 SLEDs a year Recent example – The Mayo Clinic requested help

Research We buy reports from time to time and give to Gold supporters

General traffic generally 2M a month in audience and 10+ million in requests (30 days) SEO – top-ranked “kiosk” site for audience Organic traffic is between 21K and 28K a month. Elotouch is the only kiosk site with higher traffic.

Financial My job is to spend the money wisely as a rule. The advisory board gets a copy of my schedule C every year to see exactly how money was spent Craig takes no salary; however, the group does cover internet/etc + cigars + steak dinner once a year in NYC.

Discounts Being referred by a member gets a discount The fee for company that does WiFi will be less than one that does kiosks for example.



That is the “one-page” breakout.

Here are Quick Points for Membership Participation

Revenue

Trade show leads and exposure from NRF, NRA, HIMSS, InfoComm, RetailNOW and IAAPA (typically 400

per show but high of 5,000 with additional marketing)

Over 10,000 subscribers for newsletters gets news in front of restaurant and retail execs. You receive click data.

execs. You receive click data.

Over 1200 request for proposals in just the SLED space, contracts and budget releases

releases

Kiosks and Digital Signage are the two main focus markets

Resources

Networking and Contacts (e.g.member wanted intro to Global Director at Tillster. Done.)

We acquire market research reports (retail $5500) and distribute to gold members

We are international so networking and resources from across the world

We also run an APAC subgroup for China and Taiwan

Brand Awareness

Regulatory and standards recognition and visibility via our U.S. Access Board relationship, UL, and HIPAA

relationship, UL, and HIPAA

Education and Certification Opportunities

Once a month press releases to PRnewswire and APnews (2.2M audience)

Diversified Markets Intelligence

Diversified Markets Intelligence EV Charging stations, electronic lockers, retail robots, Thin Client, self-service automation are the satellite markets we cover

automation are the satellite markets we cover

800 keywords managed in Google for all of the above markets for visibility

Twenty five total websites utilized for SEO backlinks

Craig Keefner

