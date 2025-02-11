NMI Payments Integration

We welcome NMI as Silver Sponsor

NMI is a global payment platform that offers a unified, scalable, and flexible approach to embedded payments, helping businesses unlock growth potential and foster innovation in the modern financial landscape. The page emphasizes NMI’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable payment solutions that cater to various industries and business needs.

Key Highlights

Powering Every Possibility in Payments NMI’s embedded payment solutions are designed to power every possibility in payments, enabling businesses to drive new revenue streams and payment opportunities. The platform offers a fully integrated ecosystem, ensuring that customers receive a seamless and efficient payment experience. NMI’s modular approach allows businesses to customize and scale their payment solutions according to their specific requirements. Transaction and Device Statistics The webpage highlights NMI’s impressive transaction and device statistics, showcasing the platform’s reliability and reach. With over 2.3 billion transactions processed and 237,000 connected devices, NMI has established itself as a trusted payment solution provider. Additionally, the platform supports more than 125 shopping cart integrations, further demonstrating its versatility and compatibility with various e-commerce platforms. Network Tokens and Customer Token Vault NMI has launched network tokens with a customer token vault, providing an added layer of security for payment transactions. Network tokens replace sensitive payment data with unique tokens, reducing the risk of data breaches and fraud. The customer token vault securely stores these tokens, ensuring that customer information is protected at all times. Proven Performance in Embedded Payments The webpage features testimonials from satisfied clients, highlighting NMI’s proven performance in embedded payments. Clients praise the platform’s ease of use, reliability, and ability to handle high transaction volumes. For example, Johan Snygg, Chief Software Engineer at Instant Systems Sweden AB, mentions that NMI’s payment solutions are easy and reliable, making it a preferred choice for businesses in Europe and the US. Success Stories and Case Studies NMI showcases several success stories and case studies on the webpage, demonstrating the platform’s positive impact on businesses. These success stories highlight significant improvements in operating costs, transaction time, and merchant onboarding processes. For instance, one case study reveals a 300% monthly increase in new merchants with 0% attrition using the NMI gateway, while another case study shows a 70% reduction in operating costs and a 68% reduction in transaction time.

Products and Solutions

NMI offers a comprehensive range of products and solutions to cater to different business needs:

Merchant Relationship Management (MRM): A CRM solution tailored for payment processors and merchants, providing tools for managing customer relationships, sales, and support.

A CRM solution tailored for payment processors and merchants, providing tools for managing customer relationships, sales, and support. ScanX / MonitorX: A robust solution for managing and monitoring payment devices, ensuring that they are functioning correctly and securely.

A robust solution for managing and monitoring payment devices, ensuring that they are functioning correctly and securely. Payment Gateway: A versatile payment gateway that supports various payment methods, including e-commerce, in-person, mobile, and unattended payments.

A versatile payment gateway that supports various payment methods, including e-commerce, in-person, mobile, and unattended payments. Payment Gateway Extensions: Additional features and integrations that enhance the functionality of the payment gateway, providing businesses with more options and flexibility.

Industry Verticals

NMI’s payment solutions cater to a wide range of industry verticals, including:

Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs): NMI provides ISOs with the tools and resources needed to manage their payment processing operations efficiently.

NMI provides ISOs with the tools and resources needed to manage their payment processing operations efficiently. SaaS Providers: Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers can integrate NMI’s payment solutions into their platforms, offering seamless payment experiences for their users.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers can integrate NMI’s payment solutions into their platforms, offering seamless payment experiences for their users. Banks: NMI collaborates with banks to deliver secure and reliable payment solutions for their customers.

NMI collaborates with banks to deliver secure and reliable payment solutions for their customers. Payment Facilitators: NMI supports payment facilitators by providing them with the necessary infrastructure and tools to manage their payment processing activities.

NMI supports payment facilitators by providing them with the necessary infrastructure and tools to manage their payment processing activities. Industry Verticals: NMI serves various industry verticals, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more, offering tailored payment solutions to meet their specific needs.

Resources and Support

The webpage also provides a wealth of resources and support for businesses looking to implement NMI’s payment solutions:

Blog: The NMI blog offers insights into the latest trends and developments in the payment industry, helping businesses stay informed and up-to-date.

The NMI blog offers insights into the latest trends and developments in the payment industry, helping businesses stay informed and up-to-date. Case Studies: Detailed case studies showcase the success stories of businesses that have implemented NMI’s payment solutions, providing valuable insights and inspiration.

Detailed case studies showcase the success stories of businesses that have implemented NMI’s payment solutions, providing valuable insights and inspiration. Podcasts: NMI podcasts feature industry experts discussing various topics related to payment processing, offering valuable knowledge and perspectives.

NMI podcasts feature industry experts discussing various topics related to payment processing, offering valuable knowledge and perspectives. Whitepapers: In-depth whitepapers provide detailed information on specific payment-related topics, helping businesses make informed decisions.

In-depth whitepapers provide detailed information on specific payment-related topics, helping businesses make informed decisions. Webinars: NMI webinars offer live and recorded sessions on various payment-related topics, providing businesses with opportunities for learning and engagement.

Conclusion

NMI’s embedded payment solutions offer businesses a powerful, unified, and scalable approach to payment processing, enabling them to unlock growth potential and foster innovation. With a fully integrated ecosystem, robust security measures, and a comprehensive range of products and solutions, NMI is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. The platform’s impressive transaction and device statistics, coupled with positive client testimonials and success stories, underscore its reliability and effectiveness in delivering secure and efficient payment solutions.

Resource Links