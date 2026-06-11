Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas: How AV innovation powers retail personalization

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Last Updated on June 12, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Image provided by AVIXA.

Infocomm 2026 Preview

As retail continues to evolve, organizations are rethinking how physical spaces connect with digital platforms, using technology to deliver more engaging and responsive customer experiences. At InfoComm 2026, attendees will explore retailers’ newest approaches to the in-store experience – using AI, content and connected systems to bridge physical and digital engagement.

Infocomm 2026, June 13–19 (exhibits June 17–19) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will showcase how AV innovation is helping retailers create more personalized and measurable in-store experiences.

“Retail environments are becoming more immersive, data-driven, and experience-focused,” Jenn Heinold, senior vice president, expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm, said in a prepared statement. “InfoComm 2026 brings together the technologies and expertise that enable organizations to create meaningful, measurable connections with their audiences in physical spaces.”

Trade show highlights

“Retail Experience,” a highlight of this year’s show at booth C9425 in the Central Hall, will offer a hands-on, connected store environment where attendees can explore how AV, data and digital signage come together across the customer journey in real time, powered by integrated solutions from Bluesound Professional, BrightSign, Poppulo and Samsung. From first impression to final transaction, the experience demonstrates how integrated systems influence behavior, personalize engagement and drive measurable business outcomes.

The Industry Group, in partnership with the Kiosk Manufacturer Association, will demonstrate interactive self-service, wayfinding and interactive digital signage at booth C6001 in the Central Hall.

“For InfoComm 2026, the interesting companies for interactive self-service, wayfinding, and interactive digital signage break into several tiers: pure signage software, experiential AV/display, kiosk-adjacent hardware, AI/interactivity and enterprise workplace/venue platforms,” said Craig Keefner, editor of The Industry Group.

The Kiosk Manufacturer Association exhibit at booth C6001 will showcase the following three vendors:

Interactive displays walking tour

The Industry Group also recommends the following self-service and interactive displays walking tour at the show, beginning at the Kiosk Manufacturer Association booth C6001:

1) Brightsign C5301: Digital signage players, interactive signage and enterprise remote management.

2) 22 Miles C5753: Wayfinding, interactive directories, visitor management and smart building solutions.

3) korbyt C5371: Workplace signage, space booking and enterprise engagement platform.

4) IAdea C5908: Digital signage hardware, smart workplace systems and media appliances.

5) Appscace C7228: Workplace experience platform, digital signage software and room booking.

6) LG C7836: Large format and touch displays, outdoor displays and LED solutions.

7) Giada C5367: Digital signage players, mini PCs and edge AI computing solutions.

8) DynaScan C5500: Outdoor displays, ePaper and dvLED for transit, outdoor and drive-thrus.

9) Bluefin C9607: Interactive displays and custom touchscreen systems for retail and hospitality.

10) DISPLAX C8266: Large format projected capacitive touch and multi-touch installations.

11) bigsky C8584: Touchless interfaces and gesture control for public engagement.

12) Eink C9815: Large format color ePaper, low-power signage and sustainable displays.

13) iGotcha C7087: Experiential technology, interactive displays and digital signage.

Bonus LED and display tour: Daktronics C9058, Absen C7236, INFiLED C8703, Hisense C9543, Christie N6805, Barco N7231.

Top 5 AV trends

According to AVIXA’s 2026 Industry Trends report, the top five AV trends are:

1. Enhanced security: Enhanced security has become a top priority as audiovisual systems become increasingly connected to enterprise networks and cloud services, security can no longer be treated as an afterthought. Every networked display, microphone or collaboration platform is a potential attack surface, introducing new risks alongside new capabilities. The real step forward lies in designing a secure ecosystem from day one.

2. The Convergence of AV, IT and AI: AI has already expanded from a concept into reality. As AV and IT environments continue to converge, deeper integration with AI will allow systems to adapt in real time, streamline operations and provide more intelligent, data-driven insights that improve both user experience and system management.

3. Meeting interoperability: Interoperability has become a defining trend in video conferencing, driven by users’ expectations. Interoperability will be central to enabling hybrid work and cross-platform collaboration. Organizations will increasingly value systems that let participants join calls from any service or endpoint with ease, ensuring that meetings are easy to start and manage regardless of conferencing tools.

4. Sustainability: Reducing environmental impact starts with smarter design choices, such as interoperable platforms, energy-efficient hardware and standardized components that extend system life. It continues with reducing truck rolls through remote monitoring, cloud management and proactive maintenance, cutting both emissions and operational costs. The Sustainability Advisory Group was created by the AVIXA board of directors to find resources and support the Pro-AV Industry in becoming more sustainable.

5. Immersive displays: Businesses and organizations are looking for more engaging methods to present information, leading to the growing presence of video walls and immersive displays in large venues and public spaces. Video walls made up of multiple screens combined to create a single large display, are already widely used in control rooms, airports and corporate lobbies. With advancements in technology and decreasing costs, these installations are likely to appear even more in settings such as classrooms, boardrooms, and retail environments.

The professional audio visual market will grow to $479.23 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.8%, according to Research And Markets 2026 Professional Audio Visual Market report. The growth can be attributed to increased adoption of corporate AV systems, rising demand for video conferencing, growth in digital signage usage, expansion of entertainment and media sectors and the need for enhanced audio-visual communication in education.

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