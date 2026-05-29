Last Updated on May 29, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner
Welcome to the Giada CB5-108:
GIADA’s latest edge computing platform demonstrates how AI workloads are increasingly moving from centralized cloud environments to compact, industrial-grade systems deployed directly at the point of service. For kiosk operators, digital signage networks, and self-service deployments, the combination of Intel-powered performance, AI acceleration, and long-lifecycle reliability provides a practical path to adding computer vision, voice AI, and analytics without the cost and latency of constant cloud processing.
Press Release
As gaming and embedded applications continue to evolve, operators and manufacturers are demanding more powerful, reliable, and flexible computing platforms. The new Giada CB5-108 Mini-ITX motherboard is designed to meet these requirements, delivering advanced performance and graphics capability for next-generation gaming environments.
Powerful AMD Ryzen™ Embedded Performance
Powered by AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 8000 Series processors, the Giada CB5-108 offers exceptional multi-core computing performance with support for up to 8 cores and 16 threads. Combined with advanced AMD Radeon™ graphics, the platform is capable of handling graphically intensive gaming applications with smooth responsiveness and stability.
Designed specifically for gaming machines such as slot machines, electronic roulette systems, and e-tables, the CB5-108 provides the processing power needed for immersive gameplay, real-time graphics rendering, and fast system operation.
Immersive Multi-Display Gaming Experience
Modern gaming cabinets increasingly rely on multi-display setups to create engaging player experiences. The CB5-108 supports up to four DisplayPort outputs with resolutions up to 8K, enabling stunning visual presentation across multiple screens.
Its powerful graphics capability allows gaming operators to deliver vibrant content, dynamic animations, and high-resolution interfaces that enhance player interaction and entertainment value.
Flexible Expansion and Reliable Operation
Beyond performance, the Giada CB5-108 is engineered for flexibility and reliability in demanding casino environments. The motherboard features one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and one PCIe 4.0 x8 slot, providing flexible expansion options for discrete graphics cards, I/O modules, and additional peripherals.
Dual Gigabit LAN ensures stable high-speed networking for connected gaming systems, while the compact Mini-ITX form factor enables easy integration into space-constrained cabinets and embedded systems. In addition, the dual BIOS design and CCtalk communication support help ensure stable operation for high-end casino applications where uptime is critical.
With its advanced performance, immersive display capability, and robust system design, the Giada CB5-108 provides an ideal platform for the future of gaming and embedded computing.
Related
- Giada Honored as Intel® Prestige Partner – Edge Computing(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Digital Signage MiniPC Gold Sponsor – Giada(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Giada (Shenzhen JIEHE Technology) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of embedded computing and digital signage media players.