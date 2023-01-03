POS Order Terminals and McDonald’s Style Pedestal Kiosks

Posiflex to Unveil Slim Self-Service Kiosk and Next-Generation Models of its Flagship Point-of-Sale Order Terminal Line

Posiflex is pleased to join National Retail Federation at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show in New York City on January 15, 2023 in booth #5502. Posiflex will showcase next-generation POS terminals from its popular RT Series: the RT2015-G2 and RT2016-G2. In addition, Posiflex will unveil the Cachet Series, a brand-new large-display self-service kiosk with a thin, versatile design, and flexible options.

The RT2015-G2 is the newer version of Posiflex’s renowned RT2015 POS terminal, touting a fast Intel® Celeron® J6412 processor with 1.5MB cache and running at 2.0GHz. With a vibrant 15” display and a 4:3 standard screen aspect ratio, the RT2015-G2 sets a new standard for higher performance at a competitive price point. The RT2016-G2 is the equally impressive counterpart to the RT2015-G2 but with a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio and a 15.6” display.

The Cachet Series is a new line of streamlined self-service kiosks, sporting a vivid 32” display for optimal viewing, as well as optional modular components tailored to suit most retail requirements. It comes conveniently pre-built—simply add your preferred software application and it is ready to use. Its thin, striking design complements a store’s aesthetics while its flexible functionality provides increased efficiency for retail operations. Cachet is equipped with a sturdy stand. It also has dual-sided or wall-mount options. Choose a Cachet running an Intel® Celeron J6412, i3-1115G4E or i5-1145G7E with Windows® or select a Cachet running a Rockchip RK3399 with Android®.

“With these next-generation models of Posiflex’s industry-leading RT Series terminals and the added versatility of the sleek, inspiring Cachet kiosk, Posiflex is poised to propel the retail industry to new heights with an ideal blend of improved performance, modern aesthetics and unmatched reliability that retailers and customers desire in this new age of Point-ofSale hardware,” says Doyle Ledford, Senior Vice President of Posiflex.

About Posiflex

Since 1984, Posiflex has designed and manufactured award-winning POS terminals and peripherals. Posiflex has since grown exponentially to also provide versatile kiosks, tablets, and embedded PC solutions. Renowned worldwide in the retail and hospitality industries, Posiflex is a proven leader in POS hardware for Windows and Android OS. More than 30 patents and numerous awards have been won for product innovation, design, and reliability. https://www.posiflexusa.com/

Contact

Posiflex Business Machines

Mark Turangan

Director of Marketing

510-401-5891 | [email protected]

Order Terminal Features

Slim & Stylish Look – With sleek contours, ultra-slim body, and linear rear cover surface, the RT-2016-G2 features a 15.6″ PCAP touch screen, and full suite of ports that are hidden in the clean rear cover. No screws can be found on its surface maintaining a neat and sleek look.

Patented Fanless Technology – The patented fan-less technology allows the terminal to run quietly in all kinds of harsh conditions and – at the same time – provides a long service life.

Clean Cable Management – Advanced cable management design delivers a truly clutter-free station. The standard base can house the optional Powered USB or USB extension module, while the optional base integrates a UPS backup (RB-5000) for the event of a power failure.

Faster Installation and Serviceability – Rear cover can be removed easily and without tools, thus allowing faster installation and serviceability.

Save Your Time and Money – The terminal can be shipped with a customer line display or 9.7” / 10” 2nd customer facing LCD display attached and folded, saving deployment time as well as shipping costs.

