Redbox Kiosk News – Telehealth and Digital Advertising

Redbox RX and Hy-Vee

12/14/2021 On Tuesday, grocery store chain Hy-Vee announced the launch of a new national subsidiary, Redbox Rx.

Treatment on demand — Somewhat similar to Redbox movie machines located outside of stores like Walgreens, Redbox Rx is a health service that provides treatment on demand.

“What we’re really focused on is keeping the cost as low as possible for patients to both receive treatment, talk to a doctor, and also receive the prescription that they need,” he said. “So we’ve strategically decided to bypass insurance. At this time, most of our services are available lower than what your copay would be anyway.”

Sanders said the process is simple; individuals answer questions about their medical history and the treatment they are searching for, and then they are connected to a licensed medical professional. After the two parties decide on the right treatment, the order is filled and shipped to your door in 1 to 3 days.

“We make it easy for folks all across the nation to get access to prescription medications and have them shipped discretely directly to their door,” he said.

To his knowledge, Sanders said no other grocery store has a comparable service, essentially making this the first of its kind.

Redbox to Run Ads on 4,000 DVD Kiosks Digital Advertising

The company announced it has already deployed digital video signage on more than 2,000 kiosks so far, through a partnership with Velocity, who will operate the ad network. Sales for the new screens are being handled by Redbox in partnership with Screenvision Media

“The addition of Velocity screens gives us a powerful new way to promote new release titles with our content partners including all major Hollywood studios, as well as provide brands and studios a uniquely customizable out of home campaign, while also promoting our free streaming service and Redbox Entertainment originals in high trafficked locations,” Redbox CEO Galen Smith said in a statement.

Noted on Variety

