European Accessibility EAA Guidelines & Storm Interface

Although the deadline for complying with the European Accessibility Act (EAA) is June 2025, suppliers and deployers of self-service technology in the EU seem mostly unaware of its existence. This is a situation that Storm’s newly appointed European Sales Manager, Matthijs Verhagen, is determined to remedy.

Having previously worked for a leading provider of screen reading software, Matthijs knows only too well the challenge that a touchscreen only interface can present to people with a sight impairment. This purely visual interface can also be difficult to use by people who cannot read and those who have mobility restrictions which prevent effective interaction with touchscreen technology.

The inaccessibility of touchscreen only self-service terminals has become the focus of lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as many other territories globally.

With its range of globally recognized Assistive Technology Products, Storm is often seen as the first choice for accessibility knowledge by self-service suppliers and deployers.

This ‘best in class’ product pedigree, combined with Matthijs’ software knowledge, puts him in the perfect position to advise suppliers to the EU of their obligations under the EAA.

‘Anyone supplying self-service technology to any country of the European Union must be made aware of the EAA. I look forward to raising awareness of the need for accessibility, and to helping Storm’s European customers with compliance. The EAA is not a law that should be ignored, because it gives countries of the EU the ability to punish non-compliant businesses, for example by way of fines.’ Said Verhagen.

Having developed a product range with a proven track record for complying with disability regulations in the USA, Storm believes that Europe must now follow suit. Accessibility of public use, self-service applications is a legal requirement which must not be ignored. The appointment of Verhagen to support Storm’s European efforts is excellent news for its customers in that territory.

Background Information:

About Storm Interface

For more than 35 years Storm Interface have designed and manufactured secure, rugged and reliable keypads, keyboards and interface devices. Storm products are built to withstand rough use and abuse in unattended public-use and industrial applications. Storm Assistive Technology Products are recognized by the Royal National Institute for Blind People under their ‘RNIB Tried and Tested’ program. Storm’s products are in use in over 65 countries worldwide.

https://www.storm-interface.com

