Restaurant POS Systems TOAST, Clover, Aloha, GRUBBRR

Restaurant Point of Sale Presentations

We went to FSTEC this year in Dallas and some of the presentations are pretty interesting. Thanks to Olea Kiosks , Pyramid Computer and Nanonation Software for making this possible.

Presentations

Excerpts

$27 million reasons to care — Businesses across the U.S. in cities with Fair Workweek laws paid more than $27 million in violations last year.* This includes the cost of ﬁnes and court-ordered restitution to employees. *This includes ﬁnes and restitutions paid by the

following businesses in 2022: Chipotle, Shake Shack, McDonald’s, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and Del Frisco’s.

Generative AI in restaurant marketing

○Examples

○Recommendations

○What to watch out for

Where else to use AI

○Guest journey / funnel stages

○Sentiment Analysis

○Segmentation

○Pricing

Takeaways

NCR Voyix Consumer Marketing is an all-in-one loyalty and marketing solution that helps brands drive additional revenue by removing the guesswork from customer data and creating personalized offers and communications that influence guest behavior.

Today’s Session Content

• Importance and growth of digital and third-party channels

• Delivery service partner performance metrics

o Speed

o Premiums & Fees

o Accuracy

o Satisfaction

• Restaurant vs Convenience Store comparisons

• Delivery service partner rankings

