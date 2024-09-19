Restaurant POS Systems TOAST, Clover, Aloha, GRUBBRR

Restaurant Point of Sale Presentations
We went to FSTEC this year in Dallas and some of the presentations are pretty interesting. Thanks to Olea Kiosks , Pyramid Computer and Nanonation Software for making this possible.
Presentations
- Fourth Put Profit on the Menu AI for Restaurant Operations Deputy Maximize Profitability How to Leverage Technology to Prevent Expense Creep
- Incentivio Revolutionizing Restaurant Marketing Using AI for Digital Guest Engagment
- The Path to 3rd Party Delivery Excellence_ An Intouch Insight Study on 3rd Party Delivery and Technomic Trends Data – Cameron Watt & Robert Byrne
- Crunchtime Hot Topics to Shape the 2025 Tech Agenda
- NCR Voyix Data Driven Dining Leveraging AI ML Models for Guest Individualization
Excerpts
$27 million reasons to care — Businesses across the U.S. in cities with Fair Workweek laws paid more than $27 million in violations last year.* This includes the cost of ﬁnes and court-ordered restitution to employees. *This includes ﬁnes and restitutions paid by the
following businesses in 2022: Chipotle, Shake Shack, McDonald’s, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and Del Frisco’s.
Generative AI in restaurant marketing
○Examples
○Recommendations
○What to watch out for
Where else to use AI
○Guest journey / funnel stages
○Sentiment Analysis
○Segmentation
○Pricing
Takeaways
Today’s Session Content
• Importance and growth of digital and third-party channels
• Delivery service partner performance metrics
o Speed
o Premiums & Fees
o Accuracy
o Satisfaction
• Restaurant vs Convenience Store comparisons
• Delivery service partner rankings