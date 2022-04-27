Kiosk Association April – Restaurant Tech Trends w/ Panera and Chipotle + NRA Preview

Restaurant Tech Trends w/ Panera Bread and Chipotle + NRA Preview

As noted on PRNewswire and AP News

Editor Notes — The restaurant technology deep dive is free registration and the event takes place May 4th.

DENVER, Colo., April 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — April 2022 Self-Service: The Kiosk Association is pleased to announce we are sponsoring a restaurant tech deep dive with Panera Bread and Chipotle digital strategy officers as part of Nations Restaurant News (NRN). Topics include interactive digital, robotics, pickup lockers for delivery services, EV chargers and more.

Coming Events: National Restaurant Association in Chicago in May is the big upcoming event. See the dual 55 outdoor drive-thru digital menu from Keyser, a small 15” AIO for self-order and the new Clover Kiosk by Nanonation (using the Samsung kiosk). There is a social event being put on Saturday night by Intel and if interested in attended email us.

ISE in Barcelona is in May. And then June 8, 2022 is InfoComm 2022. AV is huge and especially for all forms of menu displays for outdoor (think Drive-Thru which is 75% of sales?). Big screens for EV charging stations at places like Walgreens, Kohls, and now restaurants. The free advertising on Google Maps doesn’t hurt.

New Gold Sponsors

* Pitney Bowes — service and logistics solutions

* WelcomeWare with live receptionists/customer service

Kiosks

* Restaurant Tech News – Panera’s Chief Digital Office Talks Restaurant Tech

* Verizon Pickup Lockers (BOPIS) Go Into 250 Stores

* NRA Kiosk Preview – Self-Order Kiosk for Restaurants – Insight & Acquire

* UPS Kiosk & Digital Signage – Worlds Smallest UPS

* Kiosk Remote Control – touchless operation smartphone

* Tyler Cobb Joins Nanonation

* Outdoor Dual Digital Display at NRA Show

* Clover Kiosk by Nanonation

* National Restaurant Association Kiosk Trade Show Preview

* SUZOHAPP sports betting kiosks & ecosystem at NIGA

Digital Signage

* Digital Signage Best Practice Guide 2022

* AVI-SPL Digital Signage Solutions AVI-SPL Digital Signage Video Tour Offices Dallas

* ISE LG — ISE Barcelona and LG Preview

* amazon digital signage – Appears to Be a Matter of Time

* Digital Signage Software Solutions – 22Miles Video Catalog

Retail Automation

* Verizon Pickup Lockers – BOPIS in 250 Stores Now

* Pizza Delivery that Robots Cook On The Way

* UK Retail Automation – Video Tour Dr. Martens Shoe Store

* Automated Coffee Brewing Panera Bread & Miso

* ShopTalk 2022 Photo Tour Walk Round

For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837, [email protected] or visit //kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. Complete list of verticals at The Industry Group.

CONTACT: For latest posts visit our LinkedIn page – //www.linkedin.com/company/kioskindustry/ – or you can email [email protected]

RELATED LINKS:

//industrygroup.org/

//kioskindustry.org/restaurant-tech-news-paneras-chief-digital-office-talks-restaurant-tech/

//kioskindustry.org/infocomm-avixa-media-partner/

NEWS SOURCE: Kiosk Association

Keywords: Restaurant Hotel and Hospitality, Kiosk Association, Point of Sale, touchless, self serve kiosks, Restaurant Tech Trends, retail automation, ​DENVER, Colo.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Kiosk Association) who is solely responsibile for its accuracy, by Send2Press® Newswire. Information is believed accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 81190 AP-R8.5

To view the original version, visit: //www.send2press.com/wire/kiosk-association-april-2022-restaurant-tech-trends-with-panera-and-chipotle-nra-preview/