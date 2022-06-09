Ticket Printers and Kiosk Printers – Zebra 203/403 Replacement

Ticket Printers and Kiosk Printer News

We continue to get many requests for suitable replacement kiosk printer for the obsolete Zebra 203s and 403s (ah the days of Swecoin…).

There are several options but in this post we will look at the Boca replacement. For more information you can always email [email protected]

The Lemur-Z has become a very popular choice for customers wishing to migrate from the KR403 or KR203 that have reached end of life. Please note that the printer has the same footprint as the KR203 and KR403, but it is not the same printer in all respects (software, communication), so you may have to make some changes to the commands you typically send to the printer.

The printer is made to order and can include a range of options depending upon your requirements. The optional features/accessories are listed below and described in the printer’s manual (which can be found on the spec sheet under “Resources’ at //www.bocasystems.com/lemurz.html).

Roll holder (P/N 424051-U)

Low paper kit (424078)

Mounting plate (424077) that mimics Zebra KR403 mounting holes

Center paper guide (commonly required by customers migrating from the KR203 or KR403; available in several different widths, including 58mm and 80mm)

FGL 46 (flash memory; required if you plan to download and store fonts or logos on the printer itself)

Ethernet

Presenter (see configuration options below)

When you want more ifnormation, please be prepared to share with Boca your preferred options (above) and presenter configuration (below).

Presenter Set Up Options :

Present and retract – The printer will present and hold the media in place to be taken and then retract it back into the printer after 3 seconds. You may adjust the eject timeout by sending the following command to the printer: <ket#><p> # = the timeout value is seconds. The current default timeout value is 3. The printer will issue a blank ticket upon receipt of command and command only needs to be sent once. For example if I wanted to increase the timeout to 10 seconds then use <ket10><p>. You are not able to print the next ticket until the ticket has back taken out of the presenter or if it has been retracted back if not taken. Present with no retract – The following software command will disable the retract feature of the printer: <ket0><p>

The printer will present and hold the media in place to be taken. You are not able to print the next ticket until the ticket has back taken out of the presenter. The printer will issue a blank ticket upon receipt of command and command only needs to be sent once. Present with no retract without wait mode – The following software command string will disable the retract feature and enable you to print a ticket even if a ticket is in the presenter: <bce><ket0><kem32><bcd> You will be able to print the next ticket event with a ticket sitting in the presenter. The ticket sitting in the presenter will be ejected out prior to the next ticket being printed. Eject the ticket completely out – The following command will disable the present and retract feature an have the media ejected completely out of the printer once it has been printed: <kem8><p> The printer will issue a blank ticket upon receipt of command and command only needs to be sent once

Boca Systems contact

Louis Kieran Rosner

Vice President

Boca Systems, Inc.

1065 South Rogers Circle

Boca Raton, FL 33487

(T) 561.206.0137

