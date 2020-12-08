Contactless Wristband

ELATEC readers enable Nymi workplace wearable users increased access throughout organizational ecosystems, compatibility in global markets

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA – December 8, 2020 – Nymi, Inc. today announced a technology partnership with ELATEC, a world leader in RFID readers and NFC/BLE mobile device readers. The partnership enables users of Nymi’s Workplace WearablesTM to seamlessly open doors and authenticate to systems, devices and machines that utilize ELATEC’s readers.

The Nymi BandTM is the world’s only workplace wearable wristband that, once authenticated, offers the convenience of continuously authenticating the identity of the user until it is removed from the wrist. This delivers zero-trust security principles and access control using convenient fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics to users seeking touchless authentication.

With their flexible architecture, customizable open API and remote programmability, ELATEC RFID readers are ubiquitous in Europe and increasingly utilized in organizational ecosystem applications in North America, from vending and dispensing to secure printing, and from computer single sign-on to door access.

“This partnership with ELATEC provides important market reach and compatibility for our Workplace Wearables,” said Andrew Foxcroft, Vice President of Nymi. “The Nymi Band is being rapidly adopted in industries like pharma and medical device manufacturing with an emphasis on privacy, security, and a natural user experience. ELATEC reader compatibility will facilitate penetration of these and other industries and global regions.”

The Nymi Band enables organizations to incorporate Nymi’s passwordless technology with applications that ensure the health, safety, and security of connected workers, enabling a range of use cases that includes COVID-19 social distancing and contact tracing, among others.

“We’re delighted to be working with Nymi in providing a frictionless and hands-free authentication, authorization, and access control solution for our customers across numerous industries,” said Paul Massey, CEO of ELATEC Inc. “Wearable technology enables a very positive user experience and exciting new applications for our reader solutions.”

To see the Nymi Band in action, take a look at our latest video.

About Nymi Inc.

Nymi is a Toronto-based technology company that is enabling true digital transformation while protecting the health, safety, and security of connected workers. Nymi’s workplace wearable, the Nymi Band, provides organizations with a platform to achieve zero-trust security principles and biometrics authorization with the additional ability to solve a variety of challenges that impact productivity, compliance, health/safety and culture. Today, Nymi serves 9 of the 10 top pharmaceutical companies to deliver data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance securely and efficiently. For more information, please visit nymi.com.

About ELATEC

ELATEC specializes in advanced, contactless user authentication and access control solutions. The company is an international leader in the field of multi-frequency, multi-technology RFID readers including NFC / BLE mobile device readers. The company was founded in 1988 and currently has seventeen locations worldwide. ELATEC Inc’s headquarters are in Palm City, Florida and ELATEC GmbH’s headquarters are in Munich, Germany.

Media Contacts:

Frances Lorenzo

Nymi Inc.

[email protected]

416 977 3042

Chris Corsbie

ELATEC Inc.

[email protected]

614 809 3352

