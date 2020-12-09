Text-to-Pay for Restaurants

By | December 9, 2020
Datacap and Dash Now enable Text-to-Pay (eCommerce transactions) alongside card-present payments for any Point of Sale via Datacap’s NETePay Hosted™ platform.  No hardware or mobile app required.

How Text-To-Pay for Restaurants works:

Text-to-Pay for To-Go Orders
Send a text message to your customer allowing them to pay for their order remotely and receive a real-time notification when the customer arrives to pick up their order.

Dash Now Text-to-Pay Demo

 

About Datacap Systems, Inc.

Datacap develops processor and hardware agnostic payment solutions for any Point of Sale regardless of industry vertical or operating system. Our industry-standard solutions are utilized by hundreds of Point of Sale developers in North America in an array of vertical markets.

DATACAP FOUNDED IN 1983
Datacap becomes the first to provide cash registers with integrated payments and data capture/movement capability, sold through a network of retail systems developers and their dealers.

NETePay Hosted™

NETePay Hosted is a comprehensive payments platform that consolidates payments and tokens across brick-and-mortar, eCommerce, mobile and unattended environments, all managed via Datacap’s portal.

NETePay Hosted supports the following product integrations:

NETePay
NETePay/GIFTePay
TranCloud
TranCloud
Tran Series
Tran Series
DC Direct
DC Direct (in BETA)
Android-for-Sol
Android/iOS
Member PCI Compliance Kiosk picks
Author: News Editor

Kiosk manufacturer experience since 1993. Engineer for Verizon Bill Pay kiosks while at KIS in Colorado. Extensive device knowledge for printers, scanners, currency, PCI, ADA, touch screen technology, outdoor, biometrics such as fingerprint and IRIS. Runs and manages the current kiosk association, KMA. Works with U.S. Access Board on ADA and accessibility. PCI SSC participating organization. Member of National Retail Federation (NRF) and National Restaurant Association.

