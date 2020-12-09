Datacap and Dash Now enable Text-to-Pay (eCommerce transactions) alongside card-present payments for any Point of Sale via Datacap’s NETePay Hosted™ platform. No hardware or mobile app required.
How Text-To-Pay for Restaurants works:
Text-to-Pay for To-Go Orders
Send a text message to your customer allowing them to pay for their order remotely and receive a real-time notification when the customer arrives to pick up their order.
More posts by Datacap
- Free Ecommerce with NETePay Hosted – Datacapsystems
- Ingenico Group and Datacap Deliver Seamless and Secure Pay,at,the,Table Solution to the Restaurant Industry
About Datacap Systems, Inc.
Datacap develops processor and hardware agnostic payment solutions for any Point of Sale regardless of industry vertical or operating system. Our industry-standard solutions are utilized by hundreds of Point of Sale developers in North America in an array of vertical markets.
DATACAP FOUNDED IN 1983
Datacap becomes the first to provide cash registers with integrated payments and data capture/movement capability, sold through a network of retail systems developers and their dealers.
NETePay Hosted™
NETePay Hosted supports the following product integrations: