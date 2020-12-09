Datacap and Dash Now enable Text-to-Pay (eCommerce transactions) alongside card-present payments for any Point of Sale via Datacap’s NETePay Hosted™ platform. No hardware or mobile app required.

How Text-To-Pay for Restaurants works:

Text-to-Pay for To-Go Orders

Send a text message to your customer allowing them to pay for their order remotely and receive a real-time notification when the customer arrives to pick up their order.

Dash Now Text-to-Pay Demo

About Datacap Systems, Inc.

Datacap develops processor and hardware agnostic payment solutions for any Point of Sale regardless of industry vertical or operating system. Our industry-standard solutions are utilized by hundreds of Point of Sale developers in North America in an array of vertical markets.

DATACAP FOUNDED IN 1983

Datacap becomes the first to provide cash registers with integrated payments and data capture/movement capability, sold through a network of retail systems developers and their dealers.

NETePay Hosted™

NETePay Hosted is a comprehensive payments platform that consolidates payments and tokens across brick-and-mortar, eCommerce, mobile and unattended environments, all managed via Datacap’s portal.

NETePay Hosted supports the following product integrations: