5 Accessibility Insights Every Retailer Needs Before the Holiday Rush

Accessibility Insights for Retailers This Holiday Season

Nice article by Matt Ater of Vispero on the “5 Accessibility Insights Every Retailer Should Know Before the Holiday Rush”, focusing on how retailers can improve accessibility and inclusion before peak shopping seasons. Inflation isn’t helping customers spend money so helping them to do so is a good idea.

Original article

Empowerment Through Accessible Self-Checkout

Accessible self-checkout is crucial for customers who are blind or have low vision. Most U.S. retail stores currently lack accessible systems, forcing many shoppers to rely on staff or abandon purchases. When self-checkout kiosks offer audio guidance and clear instructions, they empower customers with independence, dignity, and privacy—greatly enhancing the shopping experience.​

Accessibility Drives Loyalty and Revenue

Customers who experience accessible service are likely to become loyal and spread positive feedback, boosting a retailer’s reputation. Conversely, ignoring accessibility can damage brand image and lead to costly legal issues, as seen in high-profile lawsuits. Companies like Amazon show that building accessibility into products attracts a broader customer base and fosters lasting loyalty.​

Inclusion Starts in Vendor Contracts

Third-party vendors build most retail tech (websites, apps, kiosks), yet few contracts require accessibility standards. Setting accessibility requirements in vendor agreements during procurement ensures inclusion from the start, making it part of organizational culture and ongoing development—not a one-off task.​

Staff Training Yields Immediate Benefits

Retail employees represent the brand, and basic training helps them offer better service to all customers. Training can cover simple etiquette for interacting with customers with disabilities and technical skills for design and tech teams to label and structure interfaces better. Such steps are cost-effective, easy to implement quickly, and have a significant positive impact.​

Start Small but Start Now

Retailers may feel overwhelmed by accessibility requirements or tight deadlines, but progress can begin with any small improvement. Suggestions include adding accessibility checks to the quality assurance process, offering brief employee training, or reviewing vendor contracts for compliance. Incremental steps accumulate, building credibility with customers and a competitive advantage.​

Accessibility is a vital component of customer experience, not just a compliance matter—especially as the global disability community represents a $13 trillion market opportunity for brands that prioritize inclusion.

Resources