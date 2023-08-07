Disabled and Impaired Population Numbers – ADA

The Disabled and Impaired Population 2023

Periodically we look at the number of people who are “impaired” or “disabled” in some form or fashion. Generally there are these main categories:

Disabilities Are Different

Some of the most common types include:

Physical disabilities: These disabilities affect a person’s ability to move around or use their body. Examples of physical disabilities include: Mobility disabilities: These disabilities make it difficult or impossible for a person to walk or move around independently. Examples of mobility disabilities include: paraplegia, quadriplegia, and cerebral palsy. Limb loss: This disability refers to the loss of one or more limbs. Examples of limb loss include amputations and congenital limb deficiencies. Visual impairments: These disabilities affect a person’s ability to see. Examples of visual impairments include: blindness, low vision, and color blindness. Hearing impairments: These disabilities affect a person’s ability to hear. Examples of hearing impairments include: deafness, hard of hearing, and tinnitus.

These disabilities affect a person’s ability to move around or use their body. Examples of physical disabilities include: Intellectual disabilities: These disabilities affect a person’s cognitive abilities. People with intellectual disabilities may have difficulty learning, understanding, and communicating.

These disabilities affect a person’s cognitive abilities. People with intellectual disabilities may have difficulty learning, understanding, and communicating. Mental health disabilities: These disabilities affect a person’s mental state. Examples of mental health disabilities include: depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia.

These disabilities affect a person’s mental state. Examples of mental health disabilities include: depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia. Autism spectrum disorder: This disability affects a person’s social communication and interaction skills. People with autism spectrum disorder may also have sensory sensitivities and repetitive behaviors.

These are some of the many types of disabilities that humans can have. It is important to remember that people with disabilities are just as diverse as any other population group. They have different abilities, strengths, and challenges. It is also important to remember that disability is not a weakness. It is simply a different way of being.

What Does The CDC Say

Here is a disability breakdown from 2022

How Do Kiosks Address Disabilities?

Tactile navigation aids

Audio via headphone jack or speakers

Screen reading (audio playback)

Screen reading (captions)

Microphones for noise discrimination and cancellation

Braille — typically strips but newer forms available

Biometrics

Physical reach with height and depth

Physical access via angular presentation

Location physical positioning

Multi-lingual language

Facial navigation (blinking your eyes)

Gestures

Contrast, Color and Fonts – UX in general

Screen Magnification and Zoom

Sign Language

Adjusting for different personas

Required testing prior to deployment by multiple user groups

augmented reality

Haptic touchscreens

AI Assist

Many other ways

Self-Driving Cars is a big one these days

What About ADA regulations and Legal Consequences

The quick update is that the DOJ issued NPRM on web and mobile last week. The US Access Board is releasing ADA proposal for EV Charging on September 1st, and the “pre-final” for Self-Service kiosks and POS new rules by U.S. Access Board are to be released December 1st of this year.

