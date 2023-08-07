Disabled and Impaired Population Numbers – ADA

The Disabled and Impaired Population 2023
Periodically we look at the number of people who are “impaired” or “disabled” in some form or fashion. Generally there are these main categories:
The five senses are the traditional senses that humans have. They are:
- Sight: allows us to see the world around us.
- Hearing: allows us to hear sounds.
- Smell: allows us to detect smells.
- Taste: allows us to detect the flavors of food.
- Touch: allows us to feel the world around us.
Disabilities Are Different
Some of the most common types include:
- Physical disabilities: These disabilities affect a person’s ability to move around or use their body. Examples of physical disabilities include:
- Mobility disabilities: These disabilities make it difficult or impossible for a person to walk or move around independently. Examples of mobility disabilities include: paraplegia, quadriplegia, and cerebral palsy.
- Limb loss: This disability refers to the loss of one or more limbs. Examples of limb loss include amputations and congenital limb deficiencies.
- Visual impairments: These disabilities affect a person’s ability to see. Examples of visual impairments include: blindness, low vision, and color blindness.
- Hearing impairments: These disabilities affect a person’s ability to hear. Examples of hearing impairments include: deafness, hard of hearing, and tinnitus.
- Intellectual disabilities: These disabilities affect a person’s cognitive abilities. People with intellectual disabilities may have difficulty learning, understanding, and communicating.
- Mental health disabilities: These disabilities affect a person’s mental state. Examples of mental health disabilities include: depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia.
- Autism spectrum disorder: This disability affects a person’s social communication and interaction skills. People with autism spectrum disorder may also have sensory sensitivities and repetitive behaviors.
These are some of the many types of disabilities that humans can have. It is important to remember that people with disabilities are just as diverse as any other population group. They have different abilities, strengths, and challenges. It is also important to remember that disability is not a weakness. It is simply a different way of being.
What Does The CDC Say
Here is a disability breakdown from 2022
How Do Kiosks Address Disabilities?
- Tactile navigation aids
- Audio via headphone jack or speakers
- Screen reading (audio playback)
- Screen reading (captions)
- Microphones for noise discrimination and cancellation
- Braille — typically strips but newer forms available
- Biometrics
- Physical reach with height and depth
- Physical access via angular presentation
- Location physical positioning
- Multi-lingual language
- Facial navigation (blinking your eyes)
- Gestures
- Contrast, Color and Fonts – UX in general
- Screen Magnification and Zoom
- Sign Language
- Adjusting for different personas
- Required testing prior to deployment by multiple user groups
- augmented reality
- Haptic touchscreens
- AI Assist
- Many other ways
- Self-Driving Cars is a big one these days
What About ADA regulations and Legal Consequences
The quick update is that the DOJ issued NPRM on web and mobile last week. The US Access Board is releasing ADA proposal for EV Charging on September 1st, and the “pre-final” for Self-Service kiosks and POS new rules by U.S. Access Board are to be released December 1st of this year.
- ADA – Web Accessibility & Mobile Accessibility
- Restaurants ADA Compliant
- ADA Kiosk & Accessibility Update – New technology, tradeshows, Braille pad and more
- Legal Actions
Assistive Technology Solutions by the Association
- KioWare – built-in JAWS Kiosk support & Storm AudioPad for ready-made browser functionality. Also noTouch KioTouch
- Vispero – The world’s leading assistive technology provider for people who are blind or who are partially sighted.
- JAWS Kiosk is focused on delivering accessible kiosk solutions whether it’s through the incorporation of Freedom Scientific’s industry-leading screen reading software, JAWS®, or by utilizing TPG’s accessible design and technical implementation services.JAWS Kiosk Software –
- TPGi — a subsidiary of Vispero, TPG Interactive (TPGi) is a world-class accessibility solutions provider with a reputation for excellence. We help clients achieve end-to-end accessibility in their digital assets (websites, software applications, mobile applications, documents, etc.) and assist in embedding accessibility into their processes and procedures. Whether you are new to accessibility or mature in your accessibility processes, TPGi can assist your organization.
- Storm Interface — Storm Interface develops and manufactures responsive human interface devices for use in a wide range of public and industrial applications. The company’s award-winning products are now globally deployed, internationally recognized and widely acclaimed.
- Tech For All Consulting — For over 15 years, TFA’s expert teams have been providing consulting services to its clients to ensure the accessibility and usability of their products, websites, mobile apps, kiosks, and services. Tech for All’s Accessibility Compliance and Universal Design Services — Web, Mobile, and Multiplatform Applications — Kiosk and Self-Service Systems — Training — Planning and Strategy
- Dolphin Kiosk — Welcome people who are blind and partially sighted into your business by enabling them to engage with your self-service points through Dolphin Accessible Kiosks fully. Dolphin Accessible Kiosks can deliver a range of support—magnification, speech and full screen-reading—without expensive retrofits. SuperNova differentiates itself from other kiosk accessibility software through crystal clear magnification at any level, unrivaled intuitive touchscreen capabilities, 24 changeable color themes and full screen-reading with human-sounding voices. It’s also fully compatible with Storm AudioNav Keypads and the SuperNova API is customizable for your bespoke kiosk projects.
- MimoMonitors — Haptic Touchscreens — The first of its kind, this new 10.1” touchscreen leverages the durability, reliability, and quality of the Mimo Vue display and the groundbreaking technology of TanvasTouch to allow users to feel what they see on screen. The result is a multisensory experience that brings touch to life on a new dimension.
- dot inc. — Assistive Technology to build Barrier-free world. Design with the user’s eye level in mind. Automatic and manual use provided for user’s ease and convenience. Braille, tactile, sign language, voice guidance, large font size Barrier-free features for all.
- Voice Software