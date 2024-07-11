Robot Restaurant CaliExpress by Flippy

Robotic Restaurant Flippy

Article by Nancy Luna on CaliExpress — she had done a couple of nice articles (here is minimum wage)

Notes

One employee to prepare food

Nice to see Datacap technology in place. PopID uses that. We have several articles on PopID

Interesting use of different height kiosks though the wheelchair height kiosk looks inaccessible via ABA requirement. See nice webinar from US Access Board Handout accessibility July_11_2024_2_Slides_Per_Page-compressed

Doesn’t appear any tactile, audio or braille instructions. Blind people should be able to pay with their face. Missed the boat here a bit for such a tech sensitive company.

Notice the ELO kiosk in the photo of Chippy

Excerpt:

A new version of Flippy is expected to roll out next month.

Bachir Kharraja, Miso’s chief technology officer, said during the webinar that one of the challenges of the current version of Flippy was its size. There’s not enough space in some quick-service kitchens to install the equipment as Flippy is “a little too big,” he said.

That’s why Miso is “shrinking the size of the unit,” he said.

Abbitt told Food on Demand that the changes are the most material improvements made to Flippy since the bot switched its focus to frying.

“It’s expected to be half the size, take half as long to install, and be twice as fast,” she said. “It will also provide a treasure trove of critical data to restaurant operators, and will feature massive improvements in Miso’s proprietary AI and machine learning, an innovative vision system, new hardware and software design, and a more intuitive user experience.”

Hull said during the webinar that Flippy can bring about $20,000 of positive monthly profit for restaurants.

To date, nearly 36,000 investors have invested more than $129 million in Miso Robotics.

Summary

CaliExpress by Flippy, the world’s first fully autonomous restaurant

Overview: CaliExpress, operated by Miso Robotics in Pasadena, California, showcases the possibilities of an all-robotics restaurant. It aims to reduce labor costs by using robots for cooking and food preparation.

Technology: The restaurant features kiosks powered by PopID, allowing customers to pay with their face. The menu includes a variety of items cooked by robots, including burgers, fries, and chicken.

Robotic Chefs: Flippy, the star of CaliExpress, manages fryers and can fry about 250 pounds of fries per hour. Miso Robotics plans to debut an upgraded version of Flippy that is smaller and faster.

Innovation: CaliExpress also serves as an innovation showroom, featuring other robots like Tuffy, a food runner, and Chippy, a fry bot. The restaurant demonstrates the future of food automation.

This restaurant exemplifies how automation is transforming the fast-food industry, providing reliable and efficient solutions for labor-intensive tasks.

