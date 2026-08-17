Zebra Technologies Profile

Last Updated on August 17, 2026 by Craig Allen Keefner

Scan Engines, OEM Solutions & Self-Service Technology

Zebra Technologies operates on both sides of the modern customer experience: empowering the employee and enabling the customer. Behind both is a broad portfolio of scanning, mobile computing, printing, RFID, machine vision, software and embedded OEM technology.

For the self-service industry, Zebra Technologies is much more than a barcode scanner company.

From Craig — A personal note: This profile was a lot of fun to put together—and something of a test of how we define self-service. Zebra touches the customer, the employee and the technology embedded inside the equipment, often at the same time. Following those connections is really the point of this profile.

Zebra provides many of the technologies used by frontline employees to identify products, manage inventory, fulfill orders, manufacture goods and serve customers. At the same time, Zebra technology increasingly sits on the customer side of the transaction through interactive kiosks, self-checkout, ticketing, check-in, product lookup and other self-service applications.

There is also a third Zebra presence that consumers may never see: technology embedded inside equipment made by somebody else.

Zebra scan engines, fixed-mount scanners, software and hardware decoders, private-label products and imaging technologies can be integrated into kiosks, terminals, medical equipment, access-control systems, transportation equipment and other OEM products.

That creates a distinctive Zebra story:

Employee → Customer → Embedded Technology

Zebra can equip the employee. Zebra can provide the customer-facing device. Or Zebra technology can operate invisibly inside another manufacturer’s product.

Zebra Technologies at a Glance

Zebra Technologies is a global enterprise technology company focused on digitizing and automating frontline operations.

The company traces its history to 1969 and adopted the Zebra Technologies name in 1986. A major expansion came through the acquisition of Motorola Solutions’ Enterprise business, which broadened Zebra’s position in mobile computing, data capture, specialty printing and asset tracking.

Today, Zebra describes itself as a market leader in rugged mobile computing, barcode scanning, RFID readers, thermal printing and retail task-management software.

2025 company snapshot

Revenue: approximately $5.4 billion

approximately $5.4 billion Employees: approximately 10,700

approximately 10,700 Operations: employees in 57 countries

employees in 57 countries Channel: more than 10,000 partners serving approximately 179 countries

more than 10,000 partners serving approximately 179 countries Innovation: approximately 8,000 patents and patent applications worldwide

approximately 8,000 patents and patent applications worldwide R&D: $593 million in 2025, approximately 11% of sales

$593 million in 2025, approximately 11% of sales Primary markets: retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, hospitality, government and other frontline-intensive industries

Zebra’s portfolio extends across mobile computers, tablets, barcode scanners, interactive kiosks, printers, RFID, real-time location technologies, machine vision and fixed industrial scanning, software and related services.

One Company, Two Users: Employee and Customer

One useful way to understand Zebra is to look at who is interacting with its technology.

The Employee Side

For decades, much of Zebra’s technology has been associated with frontline workers.

A retail associate may use a Zebra mobile computer to check inventory. A warehouse employee may scan products while picking orders. A healthcare worker may scan a patient’s wristband. A delivery driver may capture a barcode or signature. A manufacturing employee may use Zebra technology for track-and-trace, inspection or asset identification.

The employee-side portfolio includes technologies such as:

rugged mobile computers and tablets

handheld and wearable scanners

barcode and label printers

RFID

voice-enabled workflows

workforce and task-management software

machine vision and industrial scanning

location and asset-visibility technologies

The objective is increasingly broader than simply capturing a barcode. Zebra’s strategy is centered on digitizing and automating frontline workflows so that workers can obtain information and act on it closer to where the work actually occurs.

The Customer Side

The same core competencies increasingly extend to the customer.

Zebra technology can support:

self-checkout

interactive kiosks

price and inventory lookup

product information

loyalty identification

ticketing

airline and transportation check-in

patient check-in

hospitality applications

access control

returns processing

assisted selling

customer communications

Zebra’s current interactive kiosk portfolio targets retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and travel as well as other public-facing environments.

The distinction between employee and customer can also disappear during a transaction. A customer might begin with self-service and request assistance from an employee, or an employee might use a companion display to assist a customer.

That makes assisted self-service an important part of the Zebra proposition as well.

Zebra’s Global Market

Zebra is genuinely global rather than a North American company with an international sales channel.

In fiscal 2025, Zebra reported approximately $5.396 billion in worldwide net sales.

By customer location:

Region 2025 Net Sales North America $2.695 billion EMEA $1.724 billion Asia-Pacific $613 million Latin America $364 million Total $5.396 billion

Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing geographic region in 2025, increasing 16.5% from 2024. Latin America increased 11.0%, North America 8.1% and EMEA 5.4%.

The United States and Germany were Zebra’s two individual countries representing more than 10% of company sales in 2025.

For OEMs, this international footprint matters. A kiosk or terminal manufacturer designing a product for multinational deployment is not simply choosing a scanner. Component availability, engineering support, software, product lifecycle, service and regional support can all influence the long-term viability of a platform.

Zebra in Self-Service

Zebra’s position in self-service operates at two levels.

The most visible is the company’s own family of interactive kiosk products. The less visible — and particularly important to kiosk manufacturers and equipment OEMs — is Zebra’s portfolio of components and technologies designed to become part of somebody else’s product.

Zebra as the Kiosk

The Zebra Kiosk System, built around the KC50 Android Kiosk Computer, illustrates the company’s customer-facing strategy.

The KC50 is offered with 15-inch and 22-inch displays and can be deployed in portrait or landscape configurations. Mounting options support wall, counter, desktop and floor installations.

The system is modular. Depending on the application, peripherals can include barcode scanning, printing, notification lighting, payment devices and a TD50 companion touch display.

Potential applications include:

retail self-service

self-checkout and assisted checkout

product and inventory lookup

healthcare and patient check-in

hospitality

travel and transportation

government

manufacturing

digital signage

The platform is based on Zebra’s enterprise Android architecture, creating an important connection between Zebra’s employee-facing mobile devices and its customer-facing kiosk systems.

In other words, Zebra is extending technology developed for the enterprise frontline into the self-service environment.

Zebra Inside the Kiosk

The second model is very different.

A kiosk may have another manufacturer’s name on the enclosure while Zebra technology performs the scanning or data capture inside it.

This is where Zebra’s OEM Solutions portfolio becomes particularly relevant.

Instead of requiring a kiosk manufacturer, payment-terminal manufacturer, medical-equipment company or other OEM to develop its own scanning system, Zebra provides components, decoding technology and finished modules designed for integration.

The OEM portfolio includes:

Scan Engines Fixed-Mount Scanners and Scan Modules Private-Label Products Software and Hardware Decoders Camera and Machine-Vision Technologies OEM RFID Modules and related embedded technologies

The strategy is modular: an OEM can select the amount of Zebra technology appropriate for its product architecture.

Zebra Scan Engines

Scan engines are at the heart of Zebra’s OEM data-capture offering.

Rather than integrating a conventional external scanner, a manufacturer can incorporate the scanning engine directly into the product.

Zebra offers 1D and 2D imaging technologies across multiple performance levels and form factors. Depending on the engine, applications can extend beyond conventional barcode reading to image capture, signatures, documents and other imaging functions.

Potential integrations include:

self-service kiosks

payment terminals

mobile POS

access-control equipment

ticketing systems

medical devices

mobile computers

lockers

vending systems

transportation equipment

industrial equipment

The SE4100/SE4107 family, for example, is positioned for incorporating enterprise 1D/2D scanning into products including kiosks, payment terminals, mobile POS and access-control systems.

A significant OEM consideration is product evolution. Zebra’s scan-engine strategy emphasizes migration between generations so manufacturers can update scanning technology without necessarily redesigning the entire host product.

For equipment intended to remain in production or in the field for many years, that lifecycle consideration can be as important as initial scanner performance.

Fixed-Mount Scanners and Scan Modules

Not every OEM needs to engineer at the scan-engine level.

Zebra’s fixed-mount scanners and OEM scan modules provide a more integrated approach, combining scanning hardware and functionality in compact packages designed for installation into equipment or for standalone fixed applications.

Zebra identifies applications including:

kiosks

self-checkout

ticketing

access control

airline check-in

ATMs

gaming and entertainment

lottery terminals

medical equipment

security

manufacturing

These applications frequently require presentation scanning: the user presents a product, ticket, mobile phone or credential to the scanner rather than holding a conventional handheld scanner.

That makes factors such as field of view, motion tolerance, reading mobile displays and the ability to capture damaged or poorly printed barcodes particularly important.

SM72: Designed Specifically for OEM Self-Service

The SM72 Series illustrates the difference between a general-purpose scanner used inside a kiosk and a product designed from the beginning for OEM integration.

Zebra describes the SM72 as its first purpose-built OEM single-plane scan module and positions it specifically for self-service.

One seemingly minor design decision says a great deal about the OEM strategy: there is no Zebra logo on the housing.

The kiosk or equipment manufacturer’s brand remains the brand presented to the customer.

This is Zebra technology designed to disappear into the finished product.

Private-Label Products

Zebra takes the invisible-technology concept another step with its private-label portfolio.

Instead of building a new scanning or mobility product from the ground up, an OEM can leverage existing Zebra technology while presenting the resulting solution under its own brand.

Potential advantages include:

shorter product-development cycles

reduced engineering requirements

proven underlying technology

global support

faster time to market

lower development risk

the ability for the OEM’s own brand to remain primary

Private labeling can be particularly useful when the value an equipment manufacturer adds is the complete solution rather than the data-capture component itself.

Software and Hardware Decoding

One of the more important architectural decisions is where the barcode decoding actually occurs.

Zebra provides both hardware and software approaches.

Hardware Decoders

Dedicated hardware decoders perform the decoding separately from the host system.

This can be appropriate for applications requiring high throughput, predictable performance or reduced dependence on host CPU resources.

Zebra’s PL5000 family, for example, provides hardware decoding options for Zebra 1D/2D imaging engines in several board configurations.

Software Decode

Software decoding moves that function to the host processor.

Zebra’s Software Decode Library can connect a Zebra imaging engine directly to the host CPU, eliminating separate decode hardware.

Zebra also offers Software Decode for Cameras, which can apply Zebra’s barcode-decoding algorithms to images captured by an off-the-shelf megapixel camera.

For OEM designers, the decision becomes a balance among:

performance | cost | space | power | host processing | integration complexity

Software decoding can reduce component count and physical space requirements, while dedicated hardware may be preferable for demanding or high-throughput applications.

Camera Modules and Machine Vision

Barcode scanning increasingly overlaps with computer vision.

Zebra’s broader machine-vision and fixed-industrial-scanning portfolio extends the company’s imaging capabilities into inspection, recognition, guidance, track-and-trace and other automation applications.

For OEMs, camera modules and machine-vision technology can support applications where the system needs to do more than simply find and decode a barcode.

Potential functions include:

object identification

quality inspection

OCR

direct-part-mark reading

presence/absence detection

automated verification

visual inspection

machine guidance

This is an important evolution in the Zebra story.

The traditional barcode scanner answers:

“What is this item?”

Machine vision can increasingly help answer:

“What am I looking at, and is it correct?”

Understanding the OEM Choices

For kiosk manufacturers and other OEMs, Zebra’s product categories can overlap. A simplified way to view the options is:

There is no universally correct architecture. The appropriate choice depends on application requirements, available enclosure space, expected scanning volume, processing resources, cost targets, environmental conditions and anticipated product lifecycle.

Voice: From the Employee to the Customer

Voice provides another example of Zebra technology crossing from employee-facing workflows into customer-facing interaction.

Voice for Employees

Zebra has developed voice-enabled and multimodal workflows for frontline workers.

Rather than requiring an employee to repeatedly stop, look at a screen and manually enter information, voice can become another input method alongside scanning, touch and visual interfaces.

In a multimodal workflow, an employee might:

hear an instruction → scan an item → speak a confirmation → view information on a display

Zebra distinguishes this approach from traditional voice-only workflows. Multimodal systems can combine voice with displays, keyboards, touch and barcode scanning.

That flexibility is particularly useful in environments where workers need their hands or eyes available for the physical task.

Voice for Customers

Voice is also appearing on the customer side.

Zebra’s current kiosk platform includes integrated microphones and speakers, and Zebra identifies support for voice capabilities and conversational digital assistants.

The KC50 platform can therefore support a progression beyond touchscreen-only self-service.

Touch + Scan + Voice + Visual Interface

Earlier Zebra Customer Concierge products also supported voice communication and the ability for customers to contact live or virtual assistants.

For self-service, this is significant. Voice does not necessarily replace the touchscreen. It can become another interaction channel.

That leads toward a broader concept:

Multimodal Self-Service

The future of self-service is unlikely to depend upon one interface. Cash has peaked. Touchscreens for that matter have peaked.

A customer may touch the screen, gesture, scan a barcode, present a phone, speak a request, use a payment device or request human assistance during the same interaction.

Similarly, an employee may combine scanning, voice, touch, imaging and wearable technology within one workflow.

Zebra’s position across both employee and customer environments gives it an interesting role in this transition.

The evolution can be viewed as:

Scan → Touch → Vision → Voice → AI

The technologies do not necessarily replace one another. They increasingly operate together.

Accessibility, ADA and the European Accessibility Act

Accessibility becomes particularly important as Zebra technology moves from controlled employee workflows into public-facing self-service.

Zebra explicitly addresses accessibility in its KC50 kiosk positioning.

The company’s KC50 documentation says its flexible mounting system can help organizations create accessible kiosks and specifically references:

the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the United States

in the United States the European Accessibility Act (EAA)

the Accessible Canada Act (ACA)

other international accessibility requirements

That is notable recognition from a major enterprise hardware supplier that accessibility is becoming a global self-service design requirement.

However, an important distinction applies.

An accessible-capable kiosk component does not automatically make the completed kiosk or service compliant.

Accessibility depends on the complete deployed solution, potentially including:

mounting height and reach

touchscreen placement

operable controls

visual presentation

contrast and text

accessible software

audio output

alternative input methods

scanning location

payment terminal placement and accessibility

peripherals

user assistance

documentation

the digital service delivered through the kiosk

This distinction becomes particularly important under the European Accessibility Act, where accessibility can apply to the service being delivered and not merely to the physical kiosk hardware.

Zebra’s modular approach can provide designers with flexibility, but the kiosk manufacturer, software provider, integrator and deployer must evaluate the accessibility of the finished solution.

Multimodal Interaction and Accessibility

Voice and multimodal interaction can also contribute to accessible design when implemented appropriately.

A system that offers multiple ways to receive information and provide input may accommodate a broader range of users than one that depends exclusively on a touchscreen.

That does not mean that adding voice makes a kiosk ADA– or EAA-compliant.

Rather, multimodal interaction provides additional tools that designers can use as part of an accessible user experience.

From Employee Assistance to Customer Self-Service

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Zebra’s position is that the traditional line between employee technology and customer technology is becoming less distinct.

Consider a retail transaction.

A customer uses a kiosk to find an item.

The kiosk scans the customer’s loyalty code.

Inventory information is retrieved.

The customer requests assistance.

An employee receives the request on a Zebra mobile computer.

The employee locates the product using inventory and task-management systems.

The customer completes the transaction through self-service or assisted checkout.

Behind the scenes, Zebra scanning, mobile computing, software or embedded OEM technologies can potentially participate at multiple points.

The same pattern appears in healthcare, hospitality, transportation and logistics.

Self-service is not necessarily replacing employees.

Increasingly, customer self-service and employee enablement are two connected parts of the same operational system.

Why Zebra for OEM Integration?

For kiosk manufacturers and other OEMs, Zebra’s value proposition extends beyond individual scanner specifications.

Broad Technology Portfolio

Manufacturers can choose among scan engines, scan modules, fixed scanners, hardware decoding, software decoding, cameras, machine vision, RFID and private-label products.

Modular Integration

Different levels of integration allow OEMs to determine how much scanning or imaging technology they want to engineer directly into their products.

Faster Time to Market

Using established scanning and decoding platforms can reduce the development effort required compared with developing equivalent technology internally.

Product Evolution

Zebra emphasizes platform continuity and migration between generations of scan engines, potentially reducing redesign requirements as products evolve.

Enterprise Experience

Zebra has more than five decades of experience in data capture and automatic identification technologies.

Global Scale

With employees in 57 countries and a channel ecosystem reaching approximately 179 countries, Zebra has the scale to support OEM products intended for international markets.

Software Plus Hardware

Zebra’s value increasingly extends beyond physical scanning components into decoding algorithms, device-management tools, machine-vision software and other software capabilities.

Technology Across the Transaction

Perhaps most importantly, Zebra technology can operate across the entire service environment — from the employee carrying a mobile computer to the customer using a kiosk to the scan engine embedded invisibly inside the equipment.

Zebra and the Future of Self-Service

Zebra’s history is closely tied to identifying things — initially through printing and barcodes, and increasingly through scanning, RFID, imaging, software and machine vision.

But the company’s direction is broader.

Modern enterprise systems need to identify an object, understand its location, capture information about it and make that information useful to either a worker or a customer.

Self-service adds another requirement: the technology must allow an ordinary customer to complete that interaction independently.

That brings together several technologies that once existed in separate categories:

barcode scanning

mobile computing

touch

RFID

machine vision

voice

AI

self-service

For kiosk and self-service manufacturers, Zebra can therefore play several different roles.

Zebra can equip the employee.

Zebra can provide the customer-facing kiosk.

Zebra can supply the technology inside somebody else’s kiosk.

That combination of employee, customer and embedded OEM technology is what makes Zebra’s position in the self-service ecosystem distinctive.

Zebra Technologies FAQ

What does Zebra Technologies make?

Zebra Technologies develops enterprise hardware, software and automation technologies including mobile computers, barcode scanners, printers, RFID, machine vision and fixed industrial scanning, interactive kiosks and related software and services.

Does Zebra manufacture kiosks?

Yes. Zebra offers interactive kiosk systems including the KC50-based Zebra Kiosk System as well as Customer Concierge products. Applications include retail, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, government and other self-service environments.

Does Zebra make components for other kiosk manufacturers?

Yes. Zebra’s OEM portfolio includes scan engines, scan modules, fixed-mount scanners, hardware and software decoding technologies, private-label products and OEM RFID products that can be incorporated into equipment manufactured by other companies.

What is a Zebra scan engine?

A scan engine is a compact scanning component designed to be embedded inside another device. OEMs can use Zebra scan engines to add 1D and/or 2D barcode scanning to kiosks, payment terminals, mobile devices, access-control systems and other equipment.

What is the difference between a scan engine and a fixed-mount scanner?

A scan engine generally provides a deeper level of component integration into an OEM product. A fixed-mount scanner provides more of the complete scanning system in a packaged form, potentially reducing the engineering required for integration.

Can Zebra scanning technology be private labeled?

Yes. Zebra offers private-label products that allow manufacturers and solution providers to leverage Zebra technology while maintaining their own product branding.

Does Zebra offer barcode decoding without a dedicated scanner?

Yes. Zebra offers software-decoding technologies that can perform barcode decoding on the host processor. Zebra’s Software Decode for Cameras can also decode barcode images captured using compatible third-party cameras.

Does Zebra support machine vision?

Yes. Zebra offers machine-vision and fixed-industrial-scanning technologies for applications including inspection, recognition, track-and-trace and automation. Zebra also offers Aurora machine-vision software.

Does Zebra support voice?

Yes. Zebra supports voice in employee workflows as well as customer-facing applications. Zebra’s technologies include multimodal worker workflows combining voice with scanning, displays and touch, while its kiosk platform supports voice capabilities and conversational digital-assistant applications.

Are Zebra kiosks ADA and EAA compliant?

Zebra specifically identifies the ADA, European Accessibility Act and Accessible Canada Act in its KC50 accessibility positioning and states that the kiosk’s flexible mounting system can help businesses create accessible kiosks. Compliance of a finished kiosk or self-service deployment, however, depends on the complete hardware, software, mounting, peripherals and user experience. Selecting a Zebra kiosk or component by itself does not establish compliance.

Where does Zebra operate globally?

Zebra has approximately 10,700 employees in 57 countries and more than 10,000 channel partners reaching approximately 179 countries. In 2025, Zebra reported sales across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Why is Zebra relevant to self-service?

Zebra operates on both sides of self-service. Its enterprise technology equips employees, its interactive kiosks serve customers directly, and its OEM technologies can be embedded inside kiosks and other self-service equipment manufactured by third parties.

Editor Notes

Zebra reported $5.396 billion in 2025 sales, with North America at $2.695B, EMEA $1.724B, APAC $613M and Latin America $364M; notably, APAC grew 16.5% year over year. Zebra itself reports roughly 10,700 employees in 57 countries, 10,000+ channel partners reaching about 179 countries, $593M in 2025 R&D, and roughly 8,000 patents/patent applications.

Zebra is a big company for sure.

Our accessibility wording is deliberately conservative. Zebra explicitly says the KC50’s mounting flexibility can help customers create accessible kiosks and specifically names ADA, EAA and ACA, but we don’t convert that into a blanket claim that a Zebra kiosk is “EAA compliant.” Likewise, the voice section is grounded: the current Kiosk System includes voice capabilities and digital-assistant support, while Zebra also has a substantial employee-side voice/multimodal story.

Zebra occupies an unusual position among global self-service technology companies. At approximately $5.4 billion in annual revenue, Zebra is smaller than diversified computing companies such as Dell, HP and Acer, but larger than NCR Voyix, Diebold Nixdorf and Glory. Company size alone, however, understates Zebra’s relevance to self-service. Unlike companies concentrated primarily in POS, banking, cash automation or computing, Zebra spans frontline employee technology, customer-facing self-service and the OEM components embedded inside equipment manufactured by other companies.

Worth noting — Zebra spent $593 million on R&D in 2025—about 11% of revenue

My self-service technology ranking

Rank Company Why 1 Zebra Technologies Broadest combination of employee + customer + OEM/embedded technology: scanning, kiosks, mobility, RFID, vision, voice, software 2 NCR Voyix Extraordinary installed base and influence in retail, grocery, QSR, POS and self-checkout; increasingly software-centric 3 Diebold Nixdorf Probably strongest pure self-service heritage: ATM/banking plus retail checkout/self-service 4 Toshiba Tec Huge retail technology footprint—POS, self-checkout and store systems, especially important globally 5 Glory Dominant specialist in cash automation with growing retail/customer automation and self-service presence 6 HP Major POS/retail computing supplier with kiosk relevance, but self-service is only one piece of a huge business 7 Acer Increasingly relevant through Posiflex and related commercial/retail technology businesses 8 Dell Technologies Important infrastructure/edge computing provider, but relatively little direct ownership of the customer self-service experience

The top four are close, and the order changes depending on what we’re measuring.

If the metric were traditional installed self-service systems, I’d probably put Diebold Nixdorf #1 because ATMs alone give it an enormous direct self-service footprint, followed by NCR and Toshiba.

If the metric were retail self-checkout/POS, I’d put NCR/Toshiba at #1/#2.

If it were cash automation, Glory wins easily.

But if we’re asking:

Which company has the broadest strategic technology position across the future of self-service?

I’d put Zebra #1.

The reason is that Zebra isn’t dependent on one particular self-service architecture.

It can participate when the customer uses a Zebra kiosk.

It participates when an Olea/KIOSK/Pyramid/etc. kiosk contains a Zebra scan engine.

It participates when an employee uses a Zebra mobile computer or scanner to assist a self-service customer.

It participates in RFID, machine vision, fixed scanning and identification behind the transaction.

And increasingly it can participate in voice, multimodal interfaces, software and AI-assisted workflows.

That’s much broader than “kiosk company.

A useful positioning statement would be:

Among major global technology suppliers serving self-service, Zebra arguably has one of the industry’s broadest technology footprints. NCR Voyix and Toshiba Tec have greater concentration in retail transaction systems, Diebold Nixdorf dominates traditional financial self-service, and Glory specializes in cash automation. Zebra’s distinction is its reach across the entire interaction—from employee mobility and assisted service to customer-facing kiosks, scanning, RFID and machine vision, plus OEM technologies embedded inside other manufacturers’ self-service systems.

I like that better than literally saying “Zebra ranks #1” in the published profile. The ranking is our analytical judgment; the paragraph explains why without making an unsupported market-share claim.

And I would call Zebra a “Top-Tier Global Self-Service Technology Provider” rather than a “kiosk manufacturer.” That’s much closer to what the company actually is.

Investment Point of View