With cases continuing to rise across the nation, similar mandates may soon follow from other states. As employers consider bringing employees back or continue operating, many are looking for the best options to keep worksites safe and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses.

Workplace temperature kiosks can assist employers in doing just that. Read on to discover what kiosk screening options are available as well as why they’re more advantageous than alternative methods.

Temperature Kiosks in the Workplace

Just like a handheld thermometer, temperature screening kiosks allow for unobtrusive temperature readings using infrared technology. The quick and accurate results mean these kiosks are a perfect solution for businesses that need an efficient process to monitor employee temperatures and symptoms.

A core benefit of workplace temperature kiosks is the ability to program software to take care of multiple needs. Not only can these units track temperatures, but kiosks can also be customized to ask health compliance questions as well. For both employers and employees, automating these tasks saves time and money versus a multi-step process involving taking temperatures, filling out surveys, and possibly more.

If an employee screens for fever or has a non-compliant answer to a symptom question, a company representative is automatically notified through text or email to perform a secondary check. In addition, temperature kiosks provide an easy way for companies to keep track of data for compliance purposes.

Temperature Scanning Options

Many fever screening kiosks involve scanning the forehead to read body temperature. While this is the most common method, another option growing in popularity is a wrist temperature scanner.

Because wrists contain many blood vessels close to the skin surface, scanning this part of the body for a temperature is equally as accurate as taking a temporal temperature reading. Many find this way quick and easy because there are less variables that can make a temperature assessment difficult. For instance, masks causing sensor confusion or hair placement making it difficult to get a reading.

Fortunately, both forehead and wrist infrared scanners are reliable, so companies can choose which option works best for the kiosk they employ.

Kiosks Versus Handheld Scanners

When the pandemic first began, many companies hired outside parties to provide temperature checks at worksite entrances. Others tasked a dedicated employee to screen.

As the pandemic continues, though, these methods have proven to be both expensive and less safe than other options.

Hiring a nurse or third party can be incredibly costly when compared to a one-time kiosk fee and nominal annual software cost.

In addition, assigning staff to perform checks can present a risk to both the staff member and employee because handheld scanners don’t allow for the recommended 6-foot distance between people.

Conclusion

As businesses consider options to ensure the safest environment for their employees, workplace temperature kiosks can offer an affordable and accurate way to help prevent the spread of illnesses.

Learn more about Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.'s temperature screening kiosk. Backed by our trusted name and experience in the kiosk industry, our solution is made in the USA and offers either forehead or wrist scanning to read employees' and visitors' temperatures.

