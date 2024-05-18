Digital Signage Companies 2024
Many of our members specialize in interactive digital signage solutions. If you are looking for Digital Signage Solution Companies then this is a good place to start.
Digital Signage Companies
- Nanonation – custom kiosk software & digital signage
- 22 Miles – Digital Signage and Wayfinding
- LG Electronics Business Solutions
- Panasonic Restaurant Solutions
- Acquire Digital – advanced digital signage and wayfinding technology software
- Peerless AV – large format indoor and outdoor digital signage kiosks
- Elo – Our product portfolio includes a broad selection of interactive touchscreen displays from 7-65 inches, all-in-one touchscreen computers, OEM touchscreens and touchscreen controllers and touchscreen monitors
- LG-MRI – BoldVu® displays are built not simply to survive, but to thrive in outdoor environments.
- Keyser – digital menu boards hardware and software indoor and outdoor
- SiteKiosk – SiteCaster digital signage CMS software with remote monitoring
- KioWare – kiosk lockdown & secure browser with monitoring
- Insight Touch touchscreens. 10″ to 65″ PCAP. Customized.
- TDS TOUCH – touchscreens of all technologies
- Actineon – for media players
Digital Menu Boards
- Peerless AV – large format indoor and outdoor digital signage
- LG-MRI – BoldVu® displays are built not simply to survive, but to thrive in outdoor environments.
- Keyser – digital menu boards hardware and software indoor and outdoor
- Panasonic Restaurant Solutions
- LG Electronics Business Solutions
- Insight Touch touchscreens. 10″ to 65″ PCAP. Customized.
For more on digital signage kiosk companies
We often post digital signage RFPs that we see. The Digital Signage and Smart City update page is where you can find those.
Digital Signage Kiosk Background
A digital signage kiosk is a device that displays digital content, such as texts, images, videos, and interactive features, to attract and engage customers or visitors. A digital signage kiosk usually consists of a touchscreen display, a software application, and a media player. Some digital signage kiosks also have a payment function, such as a card reader or a QR code scanner. Digital signage kiosks are used in various industries and settings, such as retail, hospitality, food and beverage, healthcare, education, and entertainment12.
Digital signage kiosks have many benefits, such as:
- Enhancing customer experience and satisfaction by providing personalized and relevant information, entertainment, and services.
- Increasing sales and revenue by promoting products, services, and offers, and enabling faster and easier transactions.
- Reducing operational costs and improving efficiency by automating tasks, saving space, and minimizing errors and waste.
- Collecting data and feedback from customers and visitors, and analyzing their behavior and preferences.
- Improving brand awareness and loyalty by creating a distinctive and memorable impression.
Some examples of digital signage kiosk solutions are:
- Samsung Kiosk: A flexible, all-in-one kiosk solution that operates on Windows 10 IoT Enterprise or Tizen operating systems, and integrates with various software providers. It is suitable for any high-traffic self-service environment, such as convenience stores, live events, sports, and hospitality2.
- KIOSK Digital Smart Signage: A smart digital signage solution that leverages AI and data to personalize content and deliver interactive features. It is designed for various market applications, such as retail, food and beverage, healthcare, and education1.
- FASTSIGNS Digital Kiosks: A range of digital kiosk options that can be customized to fit any space and purpose. They can display dynamic content, such as menus, directories, maps, and social media feeds3.
If you want to learn more about digital signage kiosks, you can check out the following links:
- Digital Smart Signage Kiosk Solutions | Touch Screen Kiosk | KIOSK
- Samsung Kiosk | Interactive Displays | Samsung Business | US
- What Is a Digital Signage Kiosk?
- Digital Signage Kiosks: Interactive Features, Benefits & Solutions
- Touch Screen Kiosks | Digital Interactive Displays – FASTSIGNS
Digital Signage Market Research 2024
According to various sources, the digital signage market size is estimated to be between USD 25.52 billion and USD 42.54 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to 8.4% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for enhanced customer experience, the rising adoption of innovative display technologies, and the growing use of digital signage in various industries and settings. However, the market also faces some challenges, such as the high initial investment and maintenance costs, the regulatory and environmental issues, and the competition from online advertising and other media channels